Media must pronounce itself on graft

I feel compelled to revisit this subject. During a church-media brainstorming session on the eve of Good Friday, Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit made a very startling revelation.

He said though the Church continues to take flak over its silence on graft and other national issues, he himself had “on a number of occasions while in the field on my pastoral duties met a number of young men there who ask me for money if what I have said or done has to be published or aired.”

Sapit argued that whereas he and the church he leads take positive criticism in their stride, it was imperative that all Kenyans speak truthfully to each other and wondered whether it was true that the Church is silent or has been silenced by a corruptible media.

He asked: “When religious leaders speak on issues, they rarely get space in our print or electronic media and whenever they do, it is just one or two paragraphs. Is it that we do not know how to make news or is it that we do not know how to bribe journalists to have our views see the light of day?”

None of the journalists in the room could muster the courage to respond to Ole Sapit’s allegations? Thankfully, in our midst was Wilfred Kiboro, a Media Owners Association member and Nation Media Group chairman, who volunteered to take up the matter with his colleagues.

Be that as it may, only two years ago, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale made remarks in a fashion not dissimilar to Sapit’s. He claimed Kenya’s media was the most corrupt institution in the country. To his credit, Duale admitted that like in many other sections of the society, graft had, too, permeated the Legislature. However, he faulted media practitioners for behaving as if they are not part of the country’s social-economic strata which one and all concur is fully immersed into corruption.

Duale claimed that for any article attributable to him to be published or aired, “I have to bribe for that to happen.” To date, no individual or institution has dared to challenge his claims. That is not enough.

In February, both President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi hurled some barbs at the media. In response to a presentation by Kiboro during a national anti-graft forum in Nairobi, the duo separately had some unkind words for journalists. They claimed journalists are hawkers of bribery and, therefore, have no moral authority to pontificate on the subject. The President asked the media to remove the logs from their eyes before they elect to lecture other institutions on the hazards of corruption.

As of today, the sentiments expressed by Uhuru and Muturi remain uncontested. Let us face it; graft-related accusations against the media are becoming one-too-many. Someone must come out and confront them head on. During the life of the Ninth Parliament, then Environment assistant minister Prof Wangari Maathai lamented that something was utterly wrong with the Kenyan media.

Her beef was that she could not understand why whenever she raised concerns about the ozone layer, pollution and climate change; the local media barely gave her attention whereas international media showered her with headlines and interviews.

Many years later, Uhuru, Sapit, Muturi and Duale are repeating the same worries. All media stakeholders must come out to address this matter.

At no time should the media be seen to be going to bed with graft and its vendors. Stakeholders should not let the noble profession be dragged in mud in the same way many others have been. Time to act is now. The author is a Revise Editor with the People Daily newspaper. [email protected]