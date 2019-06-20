Maraga’s speech in UK needlessly negative

Sabina Akoth

In this year’s Madaraka Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on Kenyans to exercise sobriety and positivity on matters nation building. He urged citizens to put Kenya first and see the good in their communities. These were not mere words, because the country continues to wallow in a cess pit of negativity.

The media are now perpetually focused on death, rape and plunder. Most of the stories on the heroic deeds by ordinary Kenyans have been left for social media, while development initiatives are reported with little fanfare.

But the media are not alone in this cynicism. There are groups of citizens that find it acceptable to constantly view their country from dim lenses.

The good is often minimised, while the bad are magnified for personal, communal and other interests. A decent reference would be the recent chants from sections of the civil society on a process they call state capture. For weeks on end, this group has belittled any progress the country has made in the fight against corruption and their real and perceived grievances have found a sounding board amongst gullible audiences.

It is, however, another ball game all together when the same defeatist sentiments are propagated by highly placed public servants.

It is even more disheartening, when such pessimism comes from the Chief Justice of the country. While speaking recently at The Oxford Union Conference in the United Kingdom, Chief Justice David Maraga made scathing remarks at the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

The theme of the conference was, ‘The Quest for Constitutionalism in Africa: A reflection on the Interface between institutions, leadership and faith.’ Short of repeating the now infamous state capture narrative, Maraga asserted that most, if not all of Kenya’s problems, start and end with the power hungry leaders at the executive and the legislature.

As though reading from the same script, he insinuated that our failure to deal decisively with corruption and our penchant for electoral malpractices were the source of our current socio-political problems.

His speech went into details of the rot within these two institutions, insinuating that they cannot be trusted with governance, as their actions and decisions are clouded by greed and egoism.

He further, reiterated the nexus between political power and the plunder of resources and how the executive and legislative arms are using both to disenfranchise the Kenyan voter.

In his speech, however, he failed to mention to his audience, the role that the Judiciary continues to play in the propagation of these negative values.

He adopted a pious tone while talking about the Judiciary, highlighting amongst other self-asserting topics, its annulment of the 2017 presidential election.

His self-serving delivery, decorated the Judiciary and cherry-picked the institutions he felt were an impediment to the reforms within the country.

That such statements were made miles away from home, further indicate a diverting attitude that seeks to stir discontent amongst audiences with little consequence on our national affairs. At worst, Maraga played to the same foreign gallery that the media and civil society are playing to. One that feeds on negativity while offering no solutions to our challenges.

The Judiciary operates in an ecosystem and the same challenges being faced by the Executive and the Legislature exist within the Judiciary. Recent arrests and dismissals of judicial officers show that corruption and impunity are as much an issue at magistrate’s court as they are at the Supreme Court.

The Judiciary has mistakenly adopted an attitude of infallibility, making it hard for its officers to read the mood of those they serve. Maraga’s speech in many ways speaks to this reality. It depicts a parochial attitude that is far removed from the sentiments of the common man.

His next speech will therefore, benefit from a balanced and proactive approach. This is because the unending lamentations and finger pointing on perceived state capture will do little, in particular, to the fight against corruption.

What policy and practice directions will come from the Judiciary on asset freezing and recovery? What innovative approaches are the courts adopting to hasten the hearing and determination of corruption and impunity cases? At what point does the Judiciary stop playing saint and victim and embrace its role in the ecosystem? – The writer comments on topical issues.