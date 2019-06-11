Long-term solutions to maize crisis urgent

In what has further increased the already high cost of living, a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour has increased from Sh86.50 in March to Sh119.

At the same time, the price of a 90-kilogramme bag of maize has risen to Sh3,400 from Sh2,700 and is bound to hit Sh4,000 in coming days amid claims that farmers are unwilling to release their stocks to the market. To respond to the crisis, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri announced that the government will allow millers and traders to import 12 million bags of maize.

Such stop-gap measures to avert food shortage will keep recurring if the underlying hurdles curtailing maize production, storage, pricing and distribution are not addressed, given that it is Kenya’s staple food.

The Agriculture ministry must stop playing Russian Roulette particularly with regard to maize production and imports. In recent years, imports have only served to enrich a few millers and buccaneers, who predictably abuse the process to import excess maize for hoarding. The upshot of hoarding is unstable pricing because the ministry has no control in the market despite having tools for stabilising prices through the Strategic Food Reserve.

But questions abound. What is the true tally of maize stocks in the country? What happened to the subsidy fertiliser programme meant to boost production?

It is not lost to Kenyans that billions of shillings was set aside to ensure farmers get affordable fertiliser. Attempts to import subsidised fertiliser usually hits a dead end when middlemen and cartels gang up to frustrate it’s implementation. And when the fertiliser lands in the ministry warehouses, cases of dispatching the same variety to areas with different soil types is rife.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Strategic Food Reserve boards have recently been giving contradicting information about the maize stocks in the country. What’s worse, the two are entangled in supremacy wars over cash collection, deepening the challenges facing the sector. What is the rationale behind NCPB undertaking all purchases, storage and sale of maize on behalf of the SFR?

The ministry should control the value chain and kick out cartels who have taken advantage of system loopholes to exploit farmers and ultimately consumers. It must also jealously guard projects meant to ensure food security, such as the failed multi-billion Galana Kulalu irrigation project.