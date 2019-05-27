Let people get high as they muse on con games, graft

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya. Seriously! In which other country do people elect a person whose fame has been brought about by being mentioned in a litany of corruption allegations then act surprised that corruption has risen to astronomical levels? Seriously! This is an amazing country with even more amazing people. But the question we need to keep asking ourselves is… Tulirogwa na nani?

You tell me; in which other country does an opposition leader, after engaging the government in running battles, insult matches and threats of making the country ungovernable and allegedly receiving a butt load of cash (I said allegedly!), “handshakes” with the President for the sake of peace, then one year later becomes embroiled in a corruption scandal— more like a con game gone wrong— in which the president’s name is also mentioned? You really can’t make this stuff up! Remember when I told you Kenya has stories that will make you think you’re high?

Speaking of getting high, yesterday, the big story in a local daily was how people are importing marijuana from Tanzania with the help of authorities on both sides. The story detailed how intricate plans are made to ensure the product crosses the border with ease, including ‘panya routes’ they use to smuggle the drug into the country.

First of all, let me take this golden opportunity— has Wetang’ula come back from China?— to thank those diligent journalists for giving us details of how to import weed from Tanzania. Thank you. That was very helpful. Now, if they can just go ahead and give us a phone number or an email address, we’ll be eternally grateful.

If you didn’t know, marijuana, though illegal in Kenya, is a multi-million-shilling business. But just like any other, the business is riddled with challenges, the smallest being getting arrested and sent to prison for life. For instance, last week, Nyeri Principal Magistrate Harrison Adika sentenced Rose Wanjiru to 30 years in prison for trafficking weed worth Sh2,820, all while we wait for the NYS I people, who carried money in bags to be jailed or elected into office! That seems absolutely fair.

Supply air

I feel nothing for Rose. Absolutely nothing. She is one of those people who have, clearly, not understood what this government wants—she probably never even studied Marijuana Entrepreneurship Studies in school. If there’s anything we have learnt about this all-knowing, always-right, own people-fighting government is: “Go big or go home.” It’s a very simple mantra that people just don’t seem to get! Tulirogwa na nani?

Clearly, she never learnt that the government will jail a nominated senator for two years for embezzling Sh2 million but will suffer from amnesia if you supply NYS with air worth Sh50 million, even if you confess!

Perfect examples have already been set! For instance, take the SGR. It’s the grandest, most exciting project to be undertaken in Kenya since independence. Is it economically viable? Hii pesa sio ya mama yako bwana! That’s besides the point. What is important is that it was given the tag of ‘Mega Project’ hence making it into the coveted “Jubilee achievements” list, which also includes nine state-of-the-art stadia.

On the other hand, though, with the government running the economy like a village kiosk, shouldn't it understand when its citizens just want to get high and get away from all their looting? Legalise!