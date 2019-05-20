KQ can avoid sinking deeper into losses

Moss Ndiema

When Kenya Airways announced its overdue annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 with pomp and grandeur a fortnight ago, it was received with disappointment. The airline’s losses grew to Sh7.5 billion from Sh6.4 billion in the previous year.

The announcement came at a time KQ has engaged the services of seven experts from Poland, the home of CEO Sebastian Mikosz, to the a tune of more than Sh1 billion annually apparently to turn around the airlines fortunes.

The CEO blamed the dismal performance on three main cost drivers—fuel, personnel and aircraft financing. Over the last financial year, KQ spent Sh33 billion on fuel, Sh14 billion more than the previous year.

This loss could have been averted should KQ have proactively requested the government to waive taxes on jet fuel as recommended by Seabury Consultants in 2017. The consultants had estimated that a waiver on jet fuel tax alone could save the airline over Sh7 billion annually. This would have played a big role in taming the effects of the world fluctuation in the prices of fuel, which hit a three-year high of Sh8,694 per barrel in September 2018.

If the management used the same energy and vigour to aggressively engage the government on fuel tax waiver as they did in pushing for the take-over of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the airline would have posted better results.

The other thing the CEO pointed out in his remarks was employee costs. It is not clear how staff costs have crippled the airline when employees have not had a salary increase for the last five years. If the CEO blames the losses on staff costs, it is definitely not common KQ staff that we all know about.

This brings into sharp focus the cost of employment for the high number of expatriate employees brought on board for the last two years. Some are said to earn up to Sh5 million per month! How much would be saved if the airline operated within its means?

On the third factor of the cost of aircraft financing, KQ is servicing loans at two times higher than the global average. At Sh14.4 billion annually, this expenditure on airline leasing contracts for 20 aircraft accounts for 11 per cent of the airlines operating cost against a global average of five per cent. If the CEO and his team of expatriates are unable to renegotiate aircraft financing terms to align to global benchmarks, then this is a failure on the part of the management.

Apparently, none of the three key reasons attributed to KQ’s poor performance relates to competition from other airlines, which was the driving force behind KQ’s clamour to take over the operations of JKIA from KAA. It means even if KQ takes over the airport, its problems will persist because the root cause of its perennial decline lies elsewhere. The management has perfected the art of deceit to camouflage its rot, pilferage and sheer mismanagement.

The government should consider re-organising KQ management as a matter of urgency. Experience has proved that reliance on expatriates to steer the airline to profitability is not working. Some of the profitable African airlines such as the Ethiopian Airlines do not have non-citizens in top management positions yet they are run efficiently by local talent.

The writer is the secretary general, Kenya Aviation Workers Union