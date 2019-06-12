Kiambu ministers grilled by EACC in graft probe

Operations at the Kiambu government headquarters stalled for the second day yesterday following the summoning of county ministers by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a letter to the County Secretary Martin Njogu, EACC requested for documents and to have the ministers record statements on Monday and yesterday.

“The commission is investigating allegations of corrupt practices at the county government of Kiambu in disbursement of funds during the financial year 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19. To facilitate our investigations, kindly avail the following members of staff for an interview and statement recording,” read part of the EACC letter addressed to Njogu.

He was also asked to present the original procurement document and budget for financial year 2017/18. Officers summoned included Chief Officer Faith Gitau who was inherited from former governor William Kabogo’s administration and Kigo Njenga who is the finance docket executive.

Others are Wilson Mburu, David Kuria, Isabel Waiyaki, Jeremiah Mbugua, Joseph Murega, James Maina, Mary Kamau, Josephine Muritu, Joseph Ng’ang’a, Karungo Thang’wa, Joseph Kamau, Gibson Mburu and Margaret Riunge.

The first group comprising Gitau and Njenga went to record their statements on Monday while the rest did so yesterday.

The Ferdinand Waititu-led administration has for the better part of this year been dogged by allegations of financial impropriety.

It started with the rejection of the county’s supplementary budget by some ward representatives who accused the governor of bulldozing its passage at the County Assembly despite having glaring errors.