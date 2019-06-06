Kenyans stronger embracing peace

Unfolding political events are on a worrying trajectory. Utterances by politicians create an avenue that could easily give fillip to a slide to anarchy.

There is growing anxiety and even fear. Some of the messages springing from the larger section of the political class reveal clearly and sadly Kenya is still deeply divided down the middle, both on ethnic and political grounds in circumstances not dissimilar to those that have previously taken us to the precipice.

Two noisy opposing political groupings going by the sobriquets ‘Kieleweke’ and ‘Tanga Tanga’ have become both the genesis and exemplification of fears and apprehensions gripping Kenyans ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Unless checked in time, the fierce battles between the protagonists pose the danger of plunging us into turmoil, thereby throwing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy-defining Big Four agenda into the abyss.

All Kenyans have a responsibility to safeguard peace, unity and stability. We must appreciate that we have myriad social, political and economic hurdles, which we need to confront collectively. Never has sanity been in greater demand.

Constitutional reforms

Every Kenyan leader has a duty to promote peace and cohesion. Hate speech, politics of rancour and ethnic bastardisation will not move Kenya forward. They will only drag us into a dark and painful past.

Respect for other people, their faiths, heritage and political persuasions in a manner devoid of incitement should be embraced at all times.

We must, therefore, safeguard unity in purpose. Kenya belongs to all of us and we all stand to lose in the face of turmoil.

That there is need for administrative and constitutional reforms is not in doubt. However, no views should be imposed on citizenry. Whatever course the country takes must be within clearly defined legal framework acceptable to the majority.

Let’s collectively reject threats, insults and hubris being hurled in the name of democracy and free speech. We must keep emotions out of politics and allow the rule of law to prevail.

Every Kenyan, regardless of station in life, has a sacrosanct responsibility to ensure the country walks the path of peace at all times.