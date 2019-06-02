Kenyans slow to grasp the go-big or go-home mantra

There is no other country I would rather live in than Kenya. Seriously! In which other country do you arrest an MCA and accuse him of treason for having the image of the Deputy President depicted as Kenya’s Commander-in-Chief on a matatu, yet the guy who swore himself in as the “People’s President” is walking around launching government projects, bringing greetings from the actual President, getting donated to other countries as their leader and is being mentioned in gold-related scandals? This is Kenya! By the way, Wetang’ula alirudi?

Julius Macharia “Taki,” the Witeithie MCA is a man in trouble. Why? Because he has eyes but he cannot or has refused to see! Taki is spending days in police cells, because he failed to realise that the powerful play via a different set of laws known as “No Rules” while the rest of us have the Constitution and the Penal Code to keep us in line. What have I, repeatedly, said about this government’s mantra?

For this all-powerful, know-it-all government led by two former love birds, who are struggling to hide their differences, you either go big or go to jail. If Taki had wanted to do something dumb and get away with it, he needed to top Raila Odinga’s handshake inducing, plum job-giving, self inauguration. Maybe, walk up to the President at a National Holiday function and pull him out of his seat and sit on it. Get creative! I’m getting tired of people getting arrested for non-big things!

Return notes

Let me try and explain just how serious the Jubilee Government is with this call to action. This is a government that spends Sh6 billion to register people for Huduma Namba and then allocates a similar amount for a census. This is a government that wastes Sh7.3 billion on a non-starter irrigation project then says it will start irrigating 250,000 acres of land for food security. This is a government that promises nine ultra-modern stadia and then delivers them in our dreams. Go big or go home!

But the one person who seems to have understood the lesson that the government is trying to instill into its hungry, angry, broke citizens is Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, aka Matuta, aka Lubbish, aka Mimi ndio Neno. While other men pull off gestures such as bouquets of flowers and helicopter rides and Sh2 million hotel rooms to express their undying love to their wives or “arrangements”, Pastor Ng’ang’a, he who needs no more education in his life, has a different idea.

The man of God took to the pulpit and spent a considerable amount of time during his sermon to insult a fellow bishop(s) for “not respecting my wife, even if who you are, lubbish” (sic). I assume that means that there are some people, mostly bishops, who are not respecting his wife to his or her satisfaction (chuckle). In light of these circumstances, Ng’ang’a went into a tirade, bigger than his Kaikai threats video and bigger than his Gloria Muliro exorcism video, threatening to finish the careers of his “taka taka” bishops and their “matuta” wives! All the while, congregants sat patiently, attentively following his “lubbish” talk. Go big or go home!

Finally, the long-awaited new currency notes were issued last week and a four-month period given to return all the Sh1,000 notes for issuance of new ones. Who needs four months to return something they do not have? But for those who have them, October 1 iko mbaaaaali!

The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV

