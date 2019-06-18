Kenyan-Russian relations growing stronger

Dmitry Maksimychev

Last Tuesday, the people of the Russian Federation celebrated Russia Day, our national holiday. It was a day to reflect on the federation’s economic, social and technological transformation, which are revolutionising the lives of the Russian people.

These economic development is catalysing growth in industries, agriculture, science, education and health sectors.

Politically, the Russian society is enjoying unprecedented cohesion and solidarity anchored on pluralism and democracy. Our institutions have become stronger and better fit to deal with the challenges of the modern world.

Russia’s international cooperation is continuing to diversify and expand. Together with our neighbours and friends, we have embarked on an ambitious endeavour to achieve economic integration— the Eurasian Economic Union — that aims to create a huge space of borderless trade, cooperation and prosperity for millions of people to enable them to fully realise their creative potential. The linking of this integration effort with the global “Road and Belt Initiative” will add to its efficiency and effectiveness.

On the global arena, Russia stands for a peaceful multipolar world based on international law as espoused by the United Nations.

Africa, as the continent of the future, is a priority in Russia’s foreign policy. It is against this background that President Vladmir Putin will host the First Russia-Africa Summit in October in the city of Sochi. The unique summit will bring together Russian and African leaders to discuss mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kenya holds a special place in Russia’s policy as a leader in the continent and an engine of growth and development, with whom we are tied by long-standing friendship built on sovereignty, equality, mutual trust and respect.

The ties go back to 1963 with the Soviet Union being among the first countries to recognise the newly independent Republic of Kenya. Last December, the two countries celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them with a commitment to accelerate and intensify political and economic cooperation.

We are satisfied with the level of collaboration between our countries in the United Nations and other multilateral fora. Russia and Kenya share identical or similar approaches to most world problems, and we are grateful to Kenya for its support of Russian initiatives in the UN and on other multilateral platforms.

Russia has always supported the role of Nairobi as the only UN capital in the Global South, Kenya’s efforts to ensure smooth and effective work of the United Nations Office in Nairobi and Nairobi as the headquarters of United Nations Environment Programme and UN Habitat.

We also recognise Kenya’s global leadership in combatting plastics pollution and protection of biodiversity.

Over the last few months, there have been high-level delegations to both countries to further cement the existing economic, political and cultural ties.

And more than ever, more Russian corporations are looking for new opportunities in trade and investment, especially in energy and automotive industry. Other areas of interest include new partnerships and direct business-to-business contacts.

This is in line with efforts to renew cultural exchanges to expose more Kenyans to the rich Russian heritage in such fields as music and theatre.

The recent visit to Moscow by Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma to Russia was significant because her talks with Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov centred on reinvigorating Russia-Kenya relations and cooperation. Towards this end, we are looking forward to welcoming President Uhuru Kenyatta in Sochi at the Russia-Africa Summit.

An important component of our relations has been development cooperation. For decades, Russia has been providing training and education to young Kenyans in the best Russian universities. We shall continue to expand this training especially in building Kenya’s law enforcers’ capacity to combat crime and terrorism.

For instance, we have been working closely with the United Nations Country Team in Kenya to explore new avenues of increasing Russia’s contribution to assist Kenya achieve Sustainable Development Goals and the Big Four agenda. I hope that soon we will be able to finalise this work and start practical implementation. — The writer is the Russia Federation Ambassador to Kenya