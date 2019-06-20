Kemsa equal to task in ensuring healthy nation

Jonah Manjari

Kenya’s health sector has recently experienced a change of treatment protocol, marking a robust shift to better treatment regimens. Toxicity and resistance to ineffective medicines has also rendered some drugs under the old treatment outdated.

Medicines with slow and unpredictable demand patterns are generally prone to expiry. The standard approach of ordering economic quantities to optimise stock levels only works for medicines with stable consumption and is unsuitable for those with erratic demand.

We are aware of the various media reports concerning expiry of medicines. The latest report by the Auditor General indicates that Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) stocked expired drugs worth Sh150 million as at the end of 2018/2019 Financial Year.

This was misconstrued to mean that the Authority has been distributing expired drugs to public hospitals across the country to the detriment patients.

Kemsa has adopted effective Health Supply Chain Management to ensure the Quality Standards of Health products and Technologies procured, warehoused and distributed by the Authority are upheld. Kemsa procures in bulk enjoying economies of scale. This advantage trickles down to the pricing of products, thus making them more affordable and accessible to mwananchi.

In the spirit of devolution, Kemsa business model shifted from Push to Pull system, where some commodities attracted little or no demand from public health facilities, hence over time exhausted their shelf life and became obsolete.

During the period in question, there were changes in treatment regimens effected through policy and adoption of new technologies in health care from analogue to digital based diagnosis in radiology, which rendered X–rays films and processing chemicals obsolete.

The Authority has invested heavily on a web based Logistics Management Information System to make logistics decisions and manage the supply chain with focus on procurement planning, inventory management, data and product flow. This is backed by a Quality Assurance department, which monitors the shelf life of products within the warehousing online module.

County debts are dynamic as they accrue based on demand-driven procurements with majority of the counties claiming delays in disbursement of funds by Treasury as a major impediment for them to clear their debts.

Despite these challenges, Kemsa is currently supplying over 750 products of essential medical supplies in the country.

Post market surveillance will also be amplified using a multi-agency approach to enforce quality. Against all odds, we stay committed to ensuring that essential, safe and cost- effective drugs are made available to Kenyans at the right time and in right quantity. The writer is Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.