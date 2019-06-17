Judiciary automation will hasten justice delivery

Nicholas Simani

The Judiciary is leveraging technology to improve timeliness of services and accountability. The Judiciary has deployed more than 1,300 computers across 137 courts.

The computers should enable the courts to roll out E-filing, case tracking and daily collection of court data to improve efficiency and accountability in service delivery. The Judiciary has commenced a number of automation initiatives aimed at making Judiciary more efficient. One such initiative is the E-filing System, which has commenced at the Commercial Division, of the High Court at Milimani Law Courts.

This system provides a platform for law firms, lawyers and non-lawyers to initiate and complete the process of filing cases online from the comfort of their offices or homes. This digital platform will reduce the period taken to file a case. Another initiative is the Case Tracking System (CTS) going on in 18 courts. CTS is a management information system that maintains and manages the entire details of a case. It reduces the time it takes to produce a cause list from a week to just an hour. CTS is operational at the High Courts, Magistrates Courts, Kadhis Court and Environment and Lands Court (ELC) in Mombasa, Naivasha High Courts, Kiambu Magistrate Courts, Environment and Lands Court (ELC), the Children’s Court, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Tax Division, Family Division, Civil Division, Anti-Corruption Division at the Milimani Law Courts Building, Shanzu Law Courts, Tononoka Children’s Court, the Judicial Review Division and the Constitution & Human Rights Division.

The Automated Case Search facilitates quick responses to clients for over the counter queries and reduces turnaround time in serving clients. The Case File Tracking also assists in minimising incidences of missing files or files being misplaced/misfiled.

E-payment & Automated fee assessment is another system that is in the early stages of role out. This system provides a platform to pay court fees online. The system will eliminate issues of over-assessment, under assessment and corruption, saving time and making payments efficient and prompt.In every courtroom, the current practice is for the judicial officer to hand write their notes and proceedings in the court. This forms the record of the court.

The Judiciary is rolling out audio and visual recording in 32 courts, via a Judiciary Audio Visual & Transcription (Javit) system. Audio visual recording coupled with transcription, will ease the production of proceedings. Javit will increase the efficiency of court processes in the court. This will enhance transparency through prevention of omissions, alterations and manipulation of the court record. The Judiciary intends to be a fully automated institution embracing technology to serve and administer justice in an efficient, transparent and professional manner.

—The writer is a communication consultant, Judicial Performance Improvement Programme

