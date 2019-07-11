Is Africa free trade agreement curse or blessing?

Cristina Krippahl

“A good thing, but …” That was the gist of reactions all around the world and in Africa itself concerning the continent’s new intra-continental free trade agreement.

It took 17 years of negotiations, but at Sunday’s summit in Niger’s capital Niamey, the African Union (AU) finally launched the “operational phase” of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nations agreed to common “rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a unified digital payments system and an African trade observatory dashboard,” according to the AU Commission.

Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey hailed the agreement, but did not hide the challenges posed by implementation. The AfCFTA commits the majority of countries to 90 per cent tariff cuts within five years, thereby reducing barriers to trade on the continent.

The deadline had to be prolonged to 10 years for those listed as “Least Developed Countries”. Another half a dozen countries, including Mozambique, Niger and Malawi, obtained an extension of 15 years.

A former political affairs commissioner of the AU, Aisha Laraba Abdullahi, told DW that fears that eliminating tariffs could harm some African economies are understandable. “We must not provide an opportunity for other countries to come and dump their products on the continent and reduce our manufacturing capacity. We have to be on guard,” Abdullahi said.

But as users on DW Africa’s Facebook page pointed out, the problem is not just competition from the outside world. Nigerian Umeh Chidozie wrote: “We don’t have electric power; our manufacturers are struggling to break even. Companies will go to a more stable environment where cost of production is cheap to manufacture and bring to Nigeria’s market to sell without paying duty. We will lose a lot of jobs.”

There are more obstacles in the way of AfCFTA than just cutting tariffs, experts say. Lack of infrastructure, a fundamental condition for the functioning of trade, is a major problem.

Abdullahi says enhancing the continent’s infrastructure is also on the AU’s agenda: “Ensuring open skies, accelerating our railways, our roads: there are projects already happening on the continent.”

Abdullahi acknowledges that there are further difficulties, like corruption, but sees the agenda “on course”.

Some in the international community are not as optimistic concerning the African free trade zone and have not been hiding their scepticism.

Togo’s Dussey answers them saying that “African development is foremost of the responsibility of Africans”. He accuses some rich countries of not being too keen on seeing Africa industrialise.

AfCTA has met with mixed reactions by Africans themselves. On DW Africa’s Facebook page, opinions are manifold, with a slight tendency to optimism. But even this optimism is tinged with scepticism. —The article was first published by Deutsche Welle