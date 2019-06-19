Institutionalise and step up voter education.

Voter Education Week has just ended. Beyond the police brass band-led marching along Nairobi streets on Monday, most Kenyans hardly know what to make of the event.

Kenyans can take pride in the fact that the only way we have changed governments and our representatives has been via the ballot every five-year cycle. It’s a clear demonstration of our democratic credential.

But some of those elections have had dark sides. Two have notably been sullied by violence and claims of figure-tinkering and gross inequities. Other stains have been claims of bribery, ethnic realignments and uproar over impartiality by the presiding agency.

Efforts to institutionalise voter education have been irresolute and hesitant. This must be addressed given the emerging political dynamics, a full three years before the 2022 general election, which have already precipitated an election atmosphere.

Instead of issues and ideas crystallising on how best to move the country forward, what is coming across is toxic politics anchored on distortions, demagoguery, chest thumping, chicanery and an “us versus- them” approach. Unless players change tack, and detoxicate the political messaging, there is every reason to be apprehensive about 2022.

Political competition should not be reduced to good guys versus bad guys, this ethnic constellation versus that, or privileged versus strugglers. Let competition be pegged on ideas that do not undermine cohesion.

Deficit in information

Our electoral process is still characterised by a voter hobbled by deficit in information access and requisite knowledge. These are gaps, which render them vulnerable to mispresentation, misinformation, and manipulation.

While elections necessarily entail spending; logistics, visibility, mobility and related materials, more must be done to raise awareness on brazen bribery and a cap on expenditure. Campaigns should never be multimillion enterprises because it has dire consequences.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) under Article 88 has regulatory mandate besides conducting voter education, which they may do in partnership with others.

Voter education objectives include empowerment and enlightenment, which ultimately entrench positive governance ethos, transparency and accountability.

An informed voter is less likely to be manipulated to vote clan, tribe, demean women candidates, resort to violence as a tool to gain the upper hand or entertain fraudulent options like bribery. Breach of these requirements is supposed to be dealt with under provisions of the Elections Act, the Elections Offences Act, and Political Parties Act.

In other words, there is no shortage of regulatory and legal mechanism to safeguard integrity of our elections. But this rarely happens.

Voter bribery, the insufficient will and clear instruments to deal with breaches are blamed for the current situation where leaders who go over the poll line see it as blank cheque to indulge in profligacy and what is being witnessed as they lay siege on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Power to change

The all-consuming preoccupation being to recoup poll expenditures. It is no misrepresentation to assert that many MPs buy their representative seats.

Nobody should cherish any illusions that voter education will be the panacea for every poll flaw, but the exercise is part of strengthening the electoral process and helping voters appreciate that bribery deeply compromises quality of legislators, sabotages fair competition and rewards mediocrity.

An educated voter is likely to be confident that they have the power to change their destiny by electing candidates at every level who will be responsive to issues, not instant gratification like a meal for the day, not a leso (wrap around) and ultimately, a government that will deliver on pledges and manifesto. Polls that bear the hallmark of integrity can only be the result of deliberate cummulative processes.

Figures often bandied as basic to have one elected ranging from single unit millions for ward representative to multiple billion shillings for presidential candidates are dizzying. It has been said that at the root of Kenya’s mega scandals is the money factor that influences elections.

The health of Kenya’s democracy will be improved through more focus on education, which weans voters from the prisms of clansman, tribesman or accepting Sh100 or less to surrender their power to elect with clear conscience.

Structured strategy

The IEBC as currently constituted and resourced may not competently roll out successful voter education but with three years to the next poll, a structured strategy can be put in place and a curriculum rolled out that does not give competing parties any jitters.

The advent of fake news and emergence of Keyboard Warriors to perpetuate distortions is a reality. What is more, Kenyans witnessed the role of international players and the singular infamy of Cambridge Analytica whose underhand mission was to cripple is a specific candidate and disadvantage a political side.

The current culture of victory being determined by how deep a candidate’s pockets are can be changed if lawmakers are more resolute in not just making competent laws but ensuring that such laws are indeed enforceable.

MPs can stop being seen as the individuals who address every constituent’s need; paying school fees, meeting medical and funeral costs and endless expenses. Rendering people dependents cannot add to their economic wellness. These are the excuses legislators give when they conduct themselves like fabled shoal of piranhas. [email protected]