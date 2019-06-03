Impunity creeping into MPs, SRC tiff

The war between legislators and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over the contentious Sh250,000 house allowance MPs awarded themselves would be laughable if it were not so tragic. The stance of the SRC on the matter is that Article 230 (a) of the Constitution empowers it to review the remunerations and benefits of all State officers.

Legislators of the other hand insist they are outside the ambit of the SRC purview on matters emoluments and other gains that recently benefitted them including higher car grants, allowances, enhanced medical cover exclusively guided by Public Service Commission provisions. Subsequently, any other regulatory mechanism outside the PSC, they say amounts to infringement.

The standoff is getting ugly with strident MPs moving to curtail the operations of SRC by cutting their allocations as punishment besides mulling a constitutional motion to disband the SRC. Kenyans are alive to the fact that it’s the legislature that appropriates funds to other arms and departments of government. But this role must be guided by logic and preclude being disposed to applying laws of the jungle. Nobody begrudges legislators the right to dignified life. However, what rattles Kenyans is their predisposition to wallow in ritzy opulence and glitter.

To get their back on the SRC, the Finance and Planning and the Budget and Appropriations committees have latched on SRC over alleged expenditure of Sh99 million to buy cars for commissioners and additional Sh300 million sought by SRC for office space. It’s a tragic narrative of conspicuous consumption by the privileged at a time Wanjiku is tottering on the edge.

Pragmatism must dictate that reviewing any public remuneration structures factors in the current strains on the economy and not quid pro quo games. We nonetheless expect the SRC to spend prudently and not pander to dictates of thoughtless entitlement.

The current structures do not appear to add legislative and representative value nor are MPs responsive to voters’ concerns. A recent Africog conference returned a sobering verdict of State capture by cartels, thriving in corruption and a country mortgaged to elite interests.

MPs and SRC alike must worry about the validity and sustainability of the current public expenditure, growth rates, development goals and restrict themselves to policies that are economically inclusive and promote equity. It’s unsustainable that we are drifting into different socio-economic orbits.