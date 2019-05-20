How my rival humiliated me in church

MCA Gwinso

It is now clear without MCAs, life would come to a standstill. Evidence? The brouhaha that was caused by my two-week absence from the public scene. Well, I decided to take time off all job-related matters to have some me-time. I stayed indoors and refused to receive calls. I only received intelligence reports from my political advisor Nzaya Nzayadio. By the end of the first week, I had over a thousand missed calls, but none from anybody who really mattered.

However, one morning, Mama Hiro, daughter of my mother-in-law, handed me her handset saying someone wanted to talk to me urgently. Before I could ask who it was, she handed me the gadget.

“Hello.”

“Praise the Lord, Mheshimiwa,” came the unmistakable voice of Pastor Jomba.

“Fine,” I responded.

“I thank the Lord you are safe. People are worried.”

“Ok,” I mumbled.

“I just wanted to invite you for a thanksgiving service this weekend. We need to thank God for the rains.”

“Ok,” I responded with nonchalance, hoping he would get the message.

“And please don’t bother to bring anything. It is a purely thanksgiving service. Moreover, our church has banned all gifts from politicians,” he said.

“Ok. I will see,” I replied, this time with more life in my voice.

There was nothing to be seen: I would definitely attend the function now that all they needed was my presence. I also reasoned this would be a good way of making a public appearance and putting an end to the outrageous rumours about my absence. According to Nzaya, people say I had been arrested while smuggling gold from a neighbouring country and detained in an island in the Indian ocean—as if I even know what gold looks like!

So over the weekend, Mama Hiro and I went to the church. We found seats reserved for us. I was sandwiched between her and Alfalfa, which wasn’t a very comfortable arrangement for me. Why put me next to this man whose only ambition in life is to unseat me? Anyway, I reasoned that it was all in the spirit of loving your enemies and keeping them close. Besides the pleasantries we exchanged, nothing else was said between us. I fixed my gaze at the pulpit and occasionally whispered something to Mama Hiro.

Towards the end of the event, the pastor invited me to just greet the church. ‘Huduma namba,’ whispered Mama Hiro as I stood and walked to the front. I encouraged the faithful to take advantage of the extension and register for Huduma Namba. Then in an effort to demonstrate political maturity, I asked my rival Alfalfa to come and also greet the congregants. As if on cue, he walked to the front and after the greetings, he began:

“Your MCA, who has been hiding, has told you to register for the Hujuma Namba. What is it for? What documents are needed? He has not told you, yet that is what we wanted to hear.” I heard some murmurs in the congregation. “Well, I will not say much since today is not my day, but here is some sadaka,” he said, fishing a wad of notes from his pocket.

I watched in disbelief as the pastor rose to his feet and received the money with a smile on his face. After the event, we briskly walked out leaving Alfalfa with the pastor. I could feel hundreds of questioning eyes all over me as I made my way out.

Now, come to think of it: This was a clearly well-orchestrated scheme to humiliate me, and I am forming a taskforce to look into the matter. Nani ana roho?

