Graft has dashed devolution hopes

Devolution aimed to ensure a trickle-down of resources, based on priorities, to the grassroots. Its philosophy and objectives were, not only noble, but was also seen as panacea for inequitable distribution of resources.

Along the way, the implementation fell short of the standards expected in a civilised society and all manner of shenanigans set in, to the detriment of the good intentions and development.

Media reports that many parts of the country still wallow in extreme poverty almost a decade after the advent of devolution are appalling and distressing.

Throw in the skullduggery and brinkmanship in the counties and you have a perfect mess, thanks in part to the politicians who have perfected the art of stealing from public coffers.

Take the case of a certain county in Central Kenya region, where an incinerator was allegedly bought by a broker at Sh3 million and sold to the county government at Sh34 million.

With this sort of brazen looting replicated in many other counties, it is no wonder vital services are non-existent and the people are suffering.

And just yesterday, EACC said it was probing Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu for suspected Sh588 million-worth of irregular award of tenders, fraud, conflict of interest and money laundering.

It is time the National government, in particular, and county governments, in general, put in place a preventive approach to stop such obnoxious levels of stealing.

It makes little sense for the office of the Auditor General to perform its annual ritual of documenting such evils, with little effort put in proactive measures.

To his credit, Edward Ouko has acquitted himself well, but the fact that the government has no auditors to audit his own work is a blot on an otherwise illustrious career.

But the broader picture is that the auditing process should not be relaxed, for the bad guys are watching for just that sort of moment. Vigilance must be the watchword.

The process of lifestyle audit must be pursued at full throttle. For it to have meaning, it must be continuous and implemented without fear or favour.

In the fight against graft, the citizenry must strive to ensure the victory of good over evil. The fire must be kept burning, and the government held to account.