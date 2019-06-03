Governor seeks respect, unveils plan

MCA Gwinso

One thing I like about our governor is his generosity. Another is his straightforwardness. The few disgruntled MCAs and other wasiotoshekas now know this, thanks to the garden party the county boss hosted.

After the Madaraka Day celebrations at the stadium, all roads led to the residence of His Popularity the Governor. This was the first time he had ever invited all MCAs and county executives to his place and we were all eager to hear what he had for us.

Accompanied by Mama Hirohito, the very daughter of my mum-in-law, I arrived at the venue and was instantly impressed by the arrangement. Clearly, a lot of time and thought was put into preparing for the event. We chose a table at the front, just next to the high table. We were soon joined by MCA Matayo and a lady I wasn’t quite sure was the one he had once introduced me to as his wife.

“Bwana Gwinso, why do these people want to finish us?” he asked as soon as he had settled.

“Who?”

“These Central Bank guys.”

“How?”

“Kwani you’ve not heard that all 1,000 notes will not be money by October?”

“What?”

“Yes. All the 1,000 shilling notes will be useless papers in 120 days.”

Mama Hiro turned to me. “Now see. I told you. What are we going to do with…” Her tirade was however cut short by the arrival of the governor and his wife. We were all on our feet as the first couple strode gracefully to the high table.

Soon the event began. When MCA Pinto, Leader of the Majority, stood to give his speech, Matayo remarked, “This man now wants to impress us with his fat English.” And indeed it was fat: Pinto used words like ‘solicitous’ and ‘munificient’ to describe the governor.

Hidden cash

The county chief then rose to speak. He invited us to his residence and explained that he had always looked forward to such an occasion, but his busy schedule had not allowed it. Then all of a sudden, his countenance changed. “I now want to address you MCAs. If you are not going to respect my office, I am going to deal with you, even if who you are! This time round, I will show you my power.”

I thought it was what he had been taking, but his table had soft drinks only.

“Some of you MCAs are saying I am corrupt. Some are even saying I have hidden cash in my house chini ya kitanda. Useless! Takataka! Rubbish! You just don’t know how much I have suffered trying to make this county shine. You must respect me. When I cough, you respond, sawa?”

Nobody responded.

“Have I made myself clear?”

“Yes,” came a few voices.

I could not stomach this. I raised my hand, but Mama Hiro quickly pulled it down before the governor noticed.

“I will not tolerate any MCA who spoils my name. Stupid! Arrogant!”

At this point, MCA Pinto stood, walked to the county boss and whispered something to him. Whatever it was, it worked miracles for immediately, His Popularity the Governor mellowed.

“It is not that I hate you MCAs. In fact, without you, I cannot survive. From now on, I shall be giving each of you some cash for ward development. Just think of a project and come for the cash. Let us do this between now and October 1, sawa?” “Sawa,” came a chorus. From the look of things, our wards are set for dazzling heights of development. Nani kama sisi?

