Give Kenyans more, not just arrest drama match case

If there is one thing the media can bank on from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), it is that at least once every so often, there will be a dramatic arrest of a senior public official, good enough to make headlines.

The media can also be sure there will be a generous leak of information about the arrest and impending court case. Often, the information is as mind-blowing as the arrests are dramatic.

For a while, this zeal in the operations of the two investigative agencies were seen as the manifestation of the change of tide in the fight against corruption, impunity and other white-collar crimes.

Kenyans began to hope that the graft monster would finally be slain and its beneficiaries made to account for their sins. Impunity would be a thing of the past and all would be equal before the law.

But after several months of Friday arrests and luscious leaks, the novelty seems to have worn off. This can partly be attributed to human nature —what looked grand yesterday becomes ordinary today.

However, the main reason Kenyans are becoming skeptical about the anti-graft war is that the loud arrests and the purported enormity of the scandal that the leaks suggest, hardly correspond to cases that end up in court. The menacing investigative roar ends in a pathetic prosecutorial whimper.

While we understand the hurdles and labyrinths that investigators have to go through to arrive at a watertight case —after all they are going after cunning characters backed by power and huge resources— the anti-corruption probes can be much better.

First, the investigative agencies need to go easy on the theatrics and concentrate on the substance of the probe. That would, at least, save them face and spare Kenyans the disappointment when it turns out the “big” case can’t pass muster in court.

Secondly, the information the agencies leak to the media should be close as possible to what the prosecution and the courts will get. The cases should be exhaustively investigated before they become public.

Lastly, the DCI and EACC actions must not in anyway give graft and other crimes suspects the chance to cry political or ethnic persecution. That can only be achieved if the evidence is incontestable and the anti-corruption fight is seen to be blind to all political, ethnic and cultural stratifications.