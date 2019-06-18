Focus on economy to improve lives

Last week’s Budget Statement revealed the difficult state of the economy and challenges that lie ahead in implementing the development agenda.

The delicate balancing act of financing the budget has been compounded by the ballooning national debt amid falling revenues and accumulation of pending bills.

Kenyans will have to contend with funding shortfalls that have resulted in a projected budget deficit of Sh607 billion as Treasury resorts, again, to borrowing to plug the gap.

Meeting national and county development programmes in a depressed economy is a challenge that requires more tact than borrowing since the national debt has already hit the ceiling. Furthermore, the war against corruption is far from being won.

Unfortunately, the legislators who are expected to help the government find solutions to economic problems confronting wananchi, have switched the country into a campaign mode, jostling for positions in an election that is three years away.

This is an untenable situation and it defies logic why politicians take the people for granted and devote their attention to selfish interests despite exhortations from President Uhuru Kenyatta that they leave politicking and focus on helping the government achieve its development goals.

Priority must now be given to the Big Four agenda, which provides a roadmap to get the people out of the economic quagmire.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich recognised this crucial factor by giving the Big Four Agenda Sh450.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year and enabling sectors, including energy and infrastructure, Sh338 billion.

Ongoing road projects and rehabilitation and maintenance of roads received Sh180.9 billion. If implemented to the letter, the pillars of food security and manufacturing are capable of making the people feel the impact of growth.

Agriculture can resolve the poverty-unemployment nexus. Efforts to address food insecurity must embrace the smallholder farmers who have suffered from neglect for years.

Instead of grandiose projects that often end up as white elephants, the youth need to be integrated into the agricultural value chain, right from the farm level to agribusiness and processing through manageable cottage industries.

Kenya must industrialise to jump-start the economy. Structures for takeoff are in place in institutions such as the National Youth Service and the Technical and Vocational Education Training (Tvets) institutes, which need to be strengthened.

Reviving the economy requires a commitment to improve the climate that supports growth and lifts small and medium enterprises which are stunted and have low survival rates.

The 2019 African Economic Outlook unveiled by the African Development Bank last week says industrialisation is a sure path to job creation.

“To avoid the informality trap and chronic unemployment, Africa needs to industrialise and add value to its abundant agricultural, mineral and other natural resources,” the report reads.

The pressure to provide decent jobs for the restive youth is a ticking time bomb that left unattended can have serious repercussions for economic and political stability.

Devotion to political rhetoric at the expense of addressing the people’s most pressing needs is taking a toll on the economy. – [email protected]