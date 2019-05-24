Empower persons with disabilities to spur growth

Jane Mwangi

During America’s great depression in the 1940s then President Franklin Roosevelt nursed the country through dark days by initiating a rebuilding programme of an economy devastated by the World War II.

He did this while bound to a wheelchair, having suffered from poliomyelitis in his earlier life. He did not let this physical disability get on his way to achieving greatness and helping his country go through a period that would have consumed a lesser person.

Franklin is in good company among physically-challenged people who achieved greatness. There is Stephen Hawking, the late pre-eminent scientist; Stevie Wonder, the blind musician of note and Ludwig van Beethoven, known as the father of classical music though he was deaf. Locally, we celebrate Henry Wanyoike who has soared above physical disability to excel as a paralympian, putting Kenya on the global map.

These individuals have defied all odds to excel in their chosen fields, yet they are a drop in the ocean compared to the number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the globe. Nearly 1.7 million people in Kenya alone live with some form of disability.

Inopportunely, we do not have enough facilities in place to support persons with disabilities to live and thrive as equal members of society. They remain disadvantaged because of their functional limitations, lack of skills, illiteracy, lack or minimal access to basic services (health and education), technical, and communication and information services. Further, they are unable to operate and run their businesses in a country where the informal sector is the biggest employer. And when they engage in business, they have to fight it out with their able-bodied competitors.

It is this tough labour market that makes small and medium enterprises an appealing alternative income source. Like most able-bodied people, PWDs do not want to be dependent on others—they want to be self-sufficient and to live with a sense of mastery and dignity.

Therefore, mainstreaming them into the economy is essential for sustainable development. PWDs are entitled to equal treatment and autonomy, but proactive measures are needed to make this happen. The economic exclusion of such people is unacceptable in the face of social progress witnessed around the globe.

The government has enacted laws aimed at improving the situation by promoting accessibility, participation, and equality in all areas of life, higher employment rates and inclusive education as well as social protection and health services.

The latest effort is the joint collaboration between the UK and Kenyan governments to host the first ever Global Disability Summit in London last July. The summit resulted in commitments aimed at protecting the rights of PWDs through legislation and action plans, supporting them to access technology and increasing the affordability of assistive technology.

Among the specific commitments, governments, organisations and businesses pledged to develop the skills of people with disabilities and help them access decent work. Kenya specifically committed to creating safety nets to ensure PWDs are not forgotten. The call was not only to governments, but to the private sector as well; to use their muscle to purposefully create opportunities for persons with disabilities. More however needs to be done.

It is against this background that the KCB Foundation has integrated PWDs into its flagship work by providing targeted skills training and entrepreneurship development through the 2jiajiri programme.

With a target of empowering 1,000 PWDs annually in vocational skills training and enterprise development, the foundation is sponsoring disabled students spread across vocational training schools in Kenya through 2jiajiri’s collaborative partnership model that pools both technical and financial resources to facilitate improved access to aspects of enterprise development.

Part of the support will also be extended to PWDs-owned micro enterprises to include business advisory services and financial access. By doing this, the foundation is building capacities of beneficiaries to enable them access financial services to allow them to grow their businesses.

The ultimate goal is to work together to promote sustained and inclusive economic growth and social development by initiating wholesome transformative programmes for the benefit of the wider society.

As a country, keeping people with disabilities at the center of our efforts will be key to the success of Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals. – The writer is the managing director of KCB Foundation