Effect budget proposals for growth

A sound national budget is one that supports other essential instruments of government policy to turn ambitions and plans into reality. It catalyses delivery of targeted economic goals to impact the country’s status both in the medium and long term.

The 2019/20 budget has made noteworthy strides to support outlined policies to drive the economy. Specifically, the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector has received special focus with the domestic tax measures proposed.

It is laudable that the government, through the budget, has made efforts to address challenges that have plagued the sector over the years to spur productivity and achieve the intended 15 per cent Gross Domestic Product by 2022.

Proposed measures on VAT, for instance, the Export Refund Formula introduced in 2017 has been counterproductive as it reduced the amount of refund claimable by a person making zero-rated sales.

In the end, the formula became punitive for manufacturers and dis-incentivised those in the exports business. By adjusting the formula to ensure exporters fully recover their VAT refunds, the government seeks to unlock working capital required for day-to-day operations of businesses.

This will be supplemented by the reduction of the VAT Withholding Tax from six per cent to two per cent, as well as the proposed committee that will be constituted to clear the backlog of VAT refunds. The issue of prompt payment was also addressed, and rightly so, because the issue of delayed payments has crippled many businesses.

The hardest hit have been SMEs. Therefore, the proposal to amend the Competition Authority Act to regulate payment matters and the directive to have all government suppliers paid in 60 days is a welcome relief for many traders.

Notably, the reduction of Import Declaration Fee on raw materials and intermediate goods from two per cent to 1.5 per cent will improve the competitiveness of locally made products. This is supplemented by the proposal to increase the same on finished goods from the current two per cent to 3.5 per cent as well as Railway Development Levy from 1.5 per cent to two per cent.

Other commendable proposals include the 30 per cent Corporate Tax Power Rebate programme, which is set to reduce power costs for manufacturers; the proposal for local content procurement preference which is a huge step in building local capacity and increasing job creation; measures to support the circular economy by incentivising plastic recyclers and investment in sector; and the support accorded to SMEs to enable them access credit and grow their portfolio through the stock exchange.

That said, it is important to note that the effectiveness of a National Budget lies in its implementation. For it to be a meaningful policy document, it has to be applied through a coherent and coordinated framework that brings together all functions of government. The same spirit has to be replicated in the County government budgets so that the country is working on a shared vision.

For this vision to be a realised, we also need to instill budgetary governance to underline the process of funds disbursement, sealing wastage and corruption loopholes and in the long run, ensure that the aims of the measures proposed meet their objectives sustainably.

—The writer is the CEO, Kenya Association of Manufacturers and the UN Global Compact Representative for Kenya. [email protected]