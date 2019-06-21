Education should reaffirm nation’s social values

James Kuchio

Human civilisation may have gone through many stages but education has stood out as the most powerful instrument of change.

To appreciate whether education is serving the right purpose, there is need to inspect the extent to which it addresses social issues.

In countries where education has been given pride of place, the benefits that trickle down to the society are more than just economic.

Education in our culturally diverse society should reflect social values. However, our education system is more reward-based and fails to emphasise moral indoctrination and the place of culture in the society.

Customisation of education to achieve economic prosperity is commendable if it does not alienate other components of the same society. There is more to life than just the economy. The place of language in society is, for example, so significant that education should instil a positive attitude towards our diverse languages.

Our cultural diversity cannot be thrown away at the expense of westernisation. Civilisation is not necessarily synonymous with westernisation.

Through benchmarking, developing countries have been able to integrate many ideals in their systems of education. For countries such as Tanzania, education reflects a clear distinction between the Tanzanian society and the foreign societies as seen in the balanced reliance on the use of Kiswahili while appreciating foreign languages.

Chinese education system has embraced the vision of the country without ignoring the society’s ideals and aspirations. That is why China’s development milestones are arguably the best on the planet. The ability of a country to sieve the values of an exotic system is based on leadership. Leaders who recognise the value of societal heritage are able to customise both content and methodologies to suit expectations of society.

With this realisation, there is not much difference among subjects advanced at different levels in terms of superiority. Our education system is based on job projections with emphasis given to the dynamism of economy.

Stereotyping some subjects as less important demeans them in the wider scope of the country’s needs. Every discipline has a place and use in society.

Whereas some serve economic purposes, others are essential for moral inculcation. Even those which may seem insignificant are good at enhancing attention and concentration which ultimately support the core mission of education.

Planners ought to realise that the country is capable of emulating the best practices elsewhere. However, that should only be for reasons of strengthening our system without underrating our capabilities and potential to come up with the world’s best education system. —The writer is Master’s student at Pwani University