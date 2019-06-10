Education sector needs functional strategic plan

James Kuchio

Education is the engine upon which generations renew generations. That is why civilisation is dictated by the system of education in place.

Even though education provided a platform for the rise of liberators, it was also a significant tool in leading the African mind into modern slavery.

Therefore, courtesy should be paid to history that the process of liberation was essentially engineered by education as the most powerful instrument. This manifests the role education plays in shaping the society’s direction.

The problem currently facing the education sector in Kenya arises from the instability with which policies are set and implemented.

Ideally, there should be consistency in every ministry defined by strategic goals and consequent pursuit of specific objectives to accomplish the broader ministerial goals.

This is the case in some ministries and possibly, the reason such ministries have performed comparatively well.

Although the Education ministry has a strategic plan and other policies outlining what it wishes to accomplish, it has not been adequately shared among all players.

This is a threat to future generations. Every cabinet secretary gets into office with their own ideas, which they insist should be followed.

This has partly caused an array of problems, including the ongoing controversy on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The problem has denied the ministry its supposed identity. The ministry is determined by the personality of the cabinet secretary in-charge at a time.

Needless to say, every minister comes with new orders and compels the whole system to run in line to their own subjective demands instead of engaging new energy and insights to steer the sector in an already defined direction.

The public has resigned to this instability and never raises a voice to point out those inefficiencies. There is need for a strategic plan in which all stakeholders will participate meaningfully to achieve the set goals.

There is need for objective planning. The set goals will only be realised if the ministry is headed by a visionary leader whose responsibility is to combine available resources and creatively transform the practices based on the pre-defined goals.

The initial goal-setting should be done in an inclusive manner so that the input of all stakeholders is integrated into the system.

At a time when the country is facing myriad crises, leadership of education sector should be directed to address social issues.

Ultimately, there will be liberation of minds and society. This will also give democracy its real meaning by allowing people to check on whether leaders in office are working alongside the path declared by the strategic plan.

A form of leadership in which people will stand at the same angle with the leadership will restore the image of education as the actual reflection of social needs. —The writer is Master’s student at Pwani University