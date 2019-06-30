Editorial: Probe the inflated Sh6Ob pending bills

Even with the heat generated over the release of funding to counties for 2019/20 Financial Year not easing off, renewed new search-lights are on the devolved units. It has emerged that counties had inflated pending bills by as much as Sh60 billion according to a report by the Auditor General following an audit order by the National Treasury.

There is pressing urgency for counties not just to be more innovative and frugal but more importantly, eliminate graft and wastage.

Cases of fiscal carnage continue to be unearthed with regularity with the Auditor General and Controller of Budget ritually raising the red flag. The special report on inflated pending bills only serves to flag the rot. When the President directed that the monies be paid and gave a deadline, suppliers were elated and confidence soared that stalled development activities would resume. But what is emerging is different and suppliers may not be paid any time soon.

Devolution has been transformative. Indeed, it makes a massive statement of what can be achieved if there was accountable and frugal use of resources. Its on the strength of this alone that funding crisis facing counties must be quickly resolved.

The current grandstanding pitting National Assembly and Senate is crippling development programmes. As much as the Treasury has obligation to release the cash, depressing reports of wastage and plunder must be conclusively probed and where breach is established, consequences must follow.

How lawyers came to owe counties a whopping Sh9.88 billions for example is mind-boggling. The legal services offered must be verified.

It’s an established but tragic fact that in every shady deal especially whose touching on land transactions, is the hand of a rogue or crocked lawyer.

The rule of law will only mean something if lawyers, as pillars of constitutionalism, play honest role and avoid acting as shoal of piranhas.

But the blatant cases of rip-off aside, there is hope of a way forward following the recent meeting of the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council chaired by the Deputy President.

Delays in remittances invariably force counties to borrow from banks at commercial rates which ultimately is untenable.

As chief executives, the buck stops with the governors. That a number of them have been indicted and charged with embezzlement of billions of shillings is heart-wrenching.