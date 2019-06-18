Council of elders should be politically impartial

Kimani Mwangi

On June 8, a group calling itself Kikuyu Council of Elders addressed the media at Kabiru-ini ASK grounds in Nyeri.

The elders lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for what they termed as early 2022 campaigns, which they said was a threat to the country’s political and social stability.

They accused the DP of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and asked him to put his presidential campaigns on hold and concentrate on helping Uhuru achieve the development agenda he promised Kenyans in the 2017 campaigns.

While the statement by the council appeared noble and timely, their decision to dress down Ruto alone for the early campaigns was politically dishonest.

The elders must be aware of the political escapades of ODM politicians and the “Team Kieleweke”, a group of parliamentarians in Jubilee Party that has appointed itself the moral judge and arrogated itself the duty of informing Kenyans which political leaders are more corrupt than others.

The council must have heard of the Wiper- Kanu coalition talks as well as the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s numerous meetings in Western Kenya in a bid to unite the Luhya in readiness for 2022 presidential elections.

Considering the obtrusive cases of early campaigns, the decision to single out Ruto and his “Tanga Tanga” group is suspect. It is likely that the elders were holding a brief for the anti- Ruto campaigners.

If I am right, then the elders were no different from charlatans propagating a mendacious narrative for political expediency.

And this is everything elders shouldn’t be; political brokers worshiping at the altar of self-centredness.

According to information displayed in the website of Kenya National Council of Elders Diaspora, members of council of elders should be people of integrity with good judgement and committed to the greater good of the community.

The elders should be custodians of community values. Their conduct should be morally permissible in society. They have the responsibility of promoting social cohesion and stability and the capacity to help the government enhance participatory processes in promoting national unity.

A council of elders that is worth its salt should join hands with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission in promoting positive ethnicity and promotion of peaceful coexistence and national cohesion and integration.

On political issues, the council should be non-aligned. Its conduct should be an embodiment of fairness and openness.

When calling out the political class on its waywardness, the council should do so firmly and without favouritism. The elders should also fearlessly call out the government on the runaway corruption that is threatening the very core of the nation and demand swift action against the corrupt.

