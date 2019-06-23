Communication, PR key to organisational growth

Mohamednur Duba

Every idea, fact or opinion is static until communicated and understood. In today’s information-driven world, it has been accredited time and again that communication is as imperative as food, clothing and shelter.

Every government needs a robust communication mechanism to inform its aspirations to its citizens and every organisation needs an excellent communications team to address its many constituencies so as to meet set demands.

Communication is key in the life of any government or organisation. It polishes its brand and guards its reputation, it flourishes it during the time of ease and saves it from perishing in the face of crisis. It is safe to say communication is at the centre of an organisation’s success.

In view of the importance of communication, a number of careers have come up in this field, key among them being corporate communications and public relations. The two confuse with their mandate being vague and yet they are intertwined.

Corporate communications encompasses all communication activities that an organisation undertakes, both within and outside the organisation. Internally, as a corporate communications professional, you help management build bridges between departments so that communication flows smoothly.

For example, an internal newsletter or bulletin lets each employee know what is happening in each department, or alerts staff to any upcoming special visitors or events the organisation has scheduled.

Externally, you may do everything from writing annual reports for investors, to participating in community working groups for civic matter and any other corporate social responsibility.

Corporate communications mainly deals with the written and at times, oral communication to keep all stakeholders informed of an organisation’s vision, mission and strategic objectives. It involves internal as well as external communication, depending on who needs to know what.

Public relations, on the other hand, is the management function that identifies, establishes, and maintains mutually beneficial relationships between an organisation and the various publics on whom its success or failure depends.

Corporate communication and public relations are two very closely-knit departments with almost the same target audience and messages. Often, Public Relations team works closely with Corporate communications team to identify external audiences and prepare appropriate external communication messages and publication materials.

It is important to conjure that corporate communications and PR need to work closely. Any lapse between the two departments can lead to huge losses. With the same target audience, similar mediums for communication and geared towards achieving matching goals corporate communications and public relations are intertwined and inseparable. —[email protected]