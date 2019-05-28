Businesses need to adopt shared value model

Peter Mwangi

Over the years, businesses across the world have struggled with the question of impact on society and the environment. More often than not, they have to strike a fine balance between profitability and social good.

Recently though, businesses have had to face up to challenges such as climate change and diminishing resources sparking questions such as: what is the best way to harness existing resources without exhausting them? How do you drive growth without polluting the environment?

Businesses have often tended to gravitate towards programmes such as philanthropy and corporate social responsibility which seek to give back to society. Though the efforts have yielded great impact, they have over time painted businesses as profit makers only concerned with the bottom line.

It is for this reason that businesses have had to rethink their strategies, and are now increasingly seeking to create shared value, which focuses company leaders on maximising the competitive value of solving social problems, creating new customers and markets, cost savings and retaining talent.

It seeks to tackle the challenges facing society and the environment within which they operate, taking on a philosophy that focuses on putting social needs first.

Shared value is built on three levels; first is reconceiving products and markets, which seeks to meet societal needs through products that address unserved or underserved regions and customers. It addresses affordability and logistical concerns leveraging on economies of scale by offering solutions that deliver to customer’s needs.

The second level is redefining productivity. It focuses on changing practices in the value chain to drive productivity by leveraging on efficient use of resources and manpower. It challenges business processes and seeks to leverage existing resources to increase profitability as opposed to exploiting additional resources.

The final level is enabling local cluster development, which focuses on improving the available skills, supplier base, and supporting institutions in the communities where a company operates to boost productivity, innovation, and growth. It promotes the creation of a circular economy in which a business seeks to boost its earnings by enabling host communities to gain more.

Kenya last week hosted the Africa Shared Value Summit, which brought together business leaders from across the continent to raise awareness and advocate for the adoption of this business model—profit with purpose. The summit showcased shared value approaches by various Kenyan and regional companies as well as organisations such as the World Food Programme. The aim is to inspire collaborative efforts by the private sector towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Africa is on the rise with both local and global businesses seeking new opportunities for trade and investment within the continent. This will drive competition for both human capital and natural resources, thus we have to redefine the way in which these resources are exploited to safeguard our future and that of coming generations.

At UAP Old Mutual, we have already committed to living positive change in healthcare infrastructure, financial wellbeing for clients and climate action. It is time businesses, governments and NGOs came together and harness growth for a better tomorrow and for the sustainable planet. – The writer is the CEO, UAP Old Mutual