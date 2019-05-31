Budgeting a smart way to keep debt yoke at bay

Kevin Mwangi

Creating a budget is essential for every individual. However, most Kenyans deliberately avoid budgeting, making them generally unprepared for financial hiccups. In fact, the majority of Kenyans only associate the term ‘budget’ with annual government national budget statement.

But ideally, a budget is a must-have for anyone with a source of income to ensure prudent spending and avoiding sinking into debt. When budgeting, it is advisable to start at the point of income and fit in the expenditures to match the income. This way, you can weed out unnecessary spending items.

The effect of not budgeting can be seen in the proliferation of mobile lending services as Kenyans attempt to plug in the deficit arising from overspending. Further, in the era of easily credit accessible cards and digital loans, one does not notice over expenditure until they are drowning in debt. Noticeably, people who usually struggle with debts have a difficult time sticking to a budget.

According to a Financial Sector Deepening survey carried out in 2018, at least 35 per cent of mobile loans acquired have been used to fund day-to-day consumption, while 37 per cent have been used to advance business. This is a clear indication a majority of Kenyans are living beyond their means. To service their debt, many people have been forced to cut consumption while others have been forced to sacrifice savings.

Budgets play a key role in attaining financial independence, as they encourage an individual to set realistic short-term and long-term goals. Setting financial goals will prevent one from drifting aimlessly through life and tossing money at anything that catches their eye.

To set oneself up for success, they can start by identifying a number of goals, note them down and map out some of the personal, professional and financial things they would like to accomplish over an identified period of time. This will help them determine what kind of budget will work best for them.

With financial goals in mind, one can track their expenses and avoid bad spending habits. It is at this stage where many individuals start to question whether they truly value the purchases they make and discover they may be spending money on things they do not need. This helps in making necessary cutbacks and creating more financial room for things, experiences and opportunities towards set goals.

An emergency fund is also crucial in ensuring financial security on a rainy day. A good budget should include savings as one of its core objectives—short-term savings to help one navigate through emergencies and long-term savings to secure the future especially after retirement.

The fund should cover expenses worth six months as life is full of surprises such as getting laid off, getting injured and falling ill, among others. In such instances the emergency fund serves as a buffer to prevents one from falling into a debt crisis.

Finally, retirement is a key phase in our lives. One should set aside a portion of their income towards pension. Author is an investment analyst at Amana Capital