Boda boda saccos can boost operators welfare

Kimani Mwangi

Last week, I bumped into a childhood friend and in our chitchat; I asked him how he was faring in the chaotic boda boda industry. Surprisingly, he explained that he was a homeowner courtesy of his boda boda business.

He narrated how 200 motorcycle operators in Kitengela came together in 2009 and started saving Sh200 daily. Later, they formed Kitemoto Sacco and in October 2012 after pooling the resources, they bought a five-acre piece of land in Kitengela at a cost of Sh3 million.

By 2014, the members were happy homeowners thanks to the contributions and finance from National Cooperative Housing Union (Nachu).

The sacco’s story is replicated by Nanyuki Boda Boda Savings and Credit Society (Nabosa). Here, 120 motorcycle operators came together and started contributing Sh350 each per week.

By 2015, they bought a six-acre piece of land for Sh7 million in Ichuga village, 7 kilometres from Nanyuki town. By the end of last year, the riders were happy homeowners in a housing project valued at Sh95 million.

All along, many people have perceived motorcycles as a convenient mode of transport in areas with poor road networks only. To some, they are a necessary evil when one has no time and needs to beat traffic jams in the city. And still to others, they are a nuisance that should be dealt with expeditiously. Unknown to many, however, the boda boda industry is slowly becoming a gem that is transforming lives.

Statistics by Motorcycle Assemblers Association of Kenya show there were about 600,000 motorcycles on our roads by the end of last year. The figures further indicate most boda boda operators take home about Sh1,000 daily.

Today, the number is estimated at a million. This would mean the transport sub-sector has an annual turnover of at least Sh350 billion! In a country whose youth unemployment rate stands at 11.4 per cent, economic impact of an industry employing more than a million cannot be down played.

On the flip side, the sector has been infiltrated by criminal elements, who have become law unto themselves.

They facilitate criminal activities, drive recklessly, torch vehicles at slightest provocation. Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority indicate the number of fatalities, serious injuries and slight knocks in motorcycles accidents between January and May 2018 was about 500.

In the light of this, tough measures requiring all motorcycle operators to have a safety kit, are registered in a sacco and are trained, enrol for National Hospital Insurance Fund as well as having the NTSA to digitally register the riders and issue them with a chip that will identify them, is timely and welcome.

While at it, the government should also come up with ways enabling organised boda boda saccos to benefit from cheap mortgage. —[email protected]