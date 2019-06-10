AU must save Sudan from sliding into anarchy

Sudan is inexorably sliding into the abyss. Events of the last two weeks demonstrate a country that has plunged from great hopes, into one that has taken a very dangerous turn and portends the worst.

The crisis in the country dates back to last December, when deposed dictator, Omar Al-Bashir, raised the price of bread, sparking a revolt across the country. For four months, the people of Sudan took to the streets, demanding that Bashir step down.

The man held on, but eventually the army toppled him, and took over power. The protestors would have none of it. After all, the army was the bulwark of Bashir’s power, and the people wanted a clean break from the past. The army accepted that civilians could sit on the ruling Transitional Military Council but it was not ready to cede power to civilians.

This has set the stage for another protracted struggle for people to emancipate their country from the forces of tyranny. As the protracted talks were going on, the army regressed back to its bad old ways. In a horrific massacre, it shot unarmed demonstrators in Khartoum.

The African Union (AU) has subsequently suspended Sudan. It has previously called for a rapid transition back to civilian rule. It must do much more.

The longer the struggle takes, the more danger Sudan is in of sliding into anarchy. The latest violence has dented the prospects for partnerships across all strata of society, and made it more difficult for the military and civilians to work with one accord towards restoration of their country.

The power struggle at the centre is opening room for warlords to impose their will on the regions they have laid claim to. Indeed, the rebel group that has for years fought for autonomy of Northern Sudan, the Sudan People Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) might seize on this as a moment to finally declare their independence. For other areas, vigilantes will find fertile ground to impose their will on people, and carve out fiefdoms. This will result in dismembermet of Sudan.

The AU must immediately take charge of the reconciliation and negotiating efforts that are being touted notably by Ethiopia and South Sudan. Appoint a special envoy acceptable to both the military and the protestors. Arbitrate, mediate, moderate, build consensus towards a shared vision and goal—that of bringing civilian rule.

The special envoy’s brief will be to get the protagonists back to the negotiating table immediately, get the military to get accountability from those who shot unarmed protestors, and negotiate a clear and irrevocable path to civilian rule.

This agreement will need guarantors for it to have the confidence of the protestors. The United Nations must assist the effort. The condemnation of the latest violence by the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, is a step in the right direction.

However, the strong objection by China to a statement by the UN Security Council condemning the attack and asking the military to move rapidly towards consensus on the return of the country to civilian rule is a slap in the face of the millions of Sudanese who are putting their lives on the line every day to change their country’s trajectory from a failed state towards a better future.

If China truly claims it is a friend of Africa, it must do all in its powers to push the process of normalisation of Sudan and a return to civilian rule. Its interests in Sudan’s oil must not take precedence over the best interests of that country’s people and return to democracy.

Finally, to the military, the people of Sudan do not trust you. They are even more suspicious of your seeming obsession to grab and cling onto power. This is seen as an attempt to subvert what they have so fought for over the last four months.

If the military has the best interests of the country at heart they will turn over the country to a civilian authority now. There is nothing they can do in nine months that they would not have done for the more than 30 years in which they were the power behind Bashir. They need to see that the people will not stop at anything until the revolution is complete. These are people with nothing to lose.

The Sudanese generals should emulate the generals of Zimbabwe who decided to overthrow an order that had destroyed the country, but immediately midwife the process of returning the country to civilian authority, which held polls soon after. Go on generals, make Africa proud.— [email protected]