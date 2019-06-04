All must join hands to fight air pollution

Alberto Leny

Tomorrow (June 5) is World Environment Day, a day that focuses on the environmental challenges facing the world and the actions needed to address them.

Since it began in 1974, the United Nations has devoted the day for creating awareness and action to protect the environment.

A global platform for action for public outreach that is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries, it is also referred to as the “people’s day” for doing something to take care of the earth. This year’s theme is “Air Pollution” and the host is China.

Beijing is a worthy host if only to illustrate its successful efforts to control air pollution that should be emulated by other cities.

In 1998, Beijing began intensified air pollution control programme, and over the last 20 years the city has implemented a series of measures including energy infrastructure optimisation, coal-fired pollution control and vehicle emission controls.

With recommendations for near, medium and long-term steps, Beijing can take to maintain its momentum toward clean air, the lessons, policies and actions could guide pollution reduction measures in other cities looking to improve air quality, such as Nairobi, which is the headquarter of UN Environment Programme.

The World Health Organisation states that every year, around seven million people die prematurely from disease caused by air pollution. That is 800 people dying every hour. Approximately four million of these deaths occur in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction 2019 published last month exposes how threats such as air pollution, diseases, earthquakes, drought and climate change combine and feed on each other to exacerbate their impact on human health and environment.

Air pollution is one of the most significant environmental hazards after climate change and contributes to the global burden of disease through atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gas emissions and their precursors, particulate matter, heavy metals, ozone and associated heat waves. This year’s theme offers the opportunity to learn more how air pollution affects us and what is being done to clean the air.

The quality of the air we breathe depends on the lifestyle choices we make every day, further aggravated by climate disruption.

The climate crisis confronting the world demands a collective response from policy makers and stakeholders, the people. Sub-national actors are equally important for successful climate action. Around the world, people are being forced to migrate because of climate change. Sea level is rising, floods, drought, wildfires and extreme storms are appearing everywhere.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently issued a warning: “Rarely a day goes by without a new disaster highlighting the perils of a warming world. Climate disruption is upon us, and it is progressing faster than our efforts to address it. If we do what we must do to combat climate change, the benefits for societies around the world would be profound – cleaner water and air, less pollution, more chemical free agriculture and reduced biodiversity loss.”

The world needs a post-carbon economy and society, a climate-smart development pathway that can provide inclusive prosperity for all on a healthy planet. However, this requires political will. —[email protected]