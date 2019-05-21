Address ‘suspicions’ surrounding Huduma Namba

James Kuchio

“Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains.” Hardly would anyone imagine back in 1748 when Jean-Jacques Rousseau spoke these words that they would ring to Kenyans today.

The government seems to be at war with its citizens, especially as far as public participation goes. For instance, was Kenyans’ input sought before the roll-out of Huduma Namba registration? What happens to Kenyans unable, for one reason or another, to enlist for the National Integrated Identity Management System, otherwise known as Huduma Namba?

Given its presumed importance, the registration should have been subjected to public participation prior to implementation. Information is power and should have been made available to Kenyans before they commit their private information to the government.

It is highly likely that a percentage of the population who registered do not clearly understand how the unique number will be of help to them, given that they already have a national identity card as well as Kenya Revenue Authority PIN.

Questions abound, and the government should address them. How different, for example, is the Huduma registration from a national census which is expected in three months?

There is lingering suspicion that the government could misuse or “illicitly” benefit from the data. A public exercise whose success is only be celebrated by the government is a blatant coercion.

Conspiracy theories

On transparency, it is debatable if the mass registration and subsequent costs were budgeted for, as spelt out in Article 221 of the Constitution. One wonders why the government often runs out of birth certificate papers and voting materials so easily, while for Huduma Namba registration in the most remote villages, there is surplus of registration materials.

What is it about this “Namba” whose registration does not tell Kenyans when they will receive the actual number? It is critical that the government addresses many questions to ward off the various conspiracy theories being floated by its opponents. Threats and coercion will only be interpreted as futile intimidation.

Such a national exercise may have profound implications not just on the present but future generations. Inasmuch as citizens have turned out to register, the apprehension with which many are queuing in the absence of critical information places a question mark on the authenticity of the whole exercise.

There is urgent need to ease doubts which can be read from the conversations all over. Who knows if their details will end up in some Western capital?

On where matters have reached and going, individuals occupying public offices ought to play the role of town criers, who do not shout fire if there is no fire. The writer is master’s student at Pwani University