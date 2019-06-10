Act to stem suicide cases among officers

In recent months, there has been an alarming cases of police officers taking their lives in unexplained circumstances.

More and more voices of officers suffering from work-related stress have called out for help, especially through social media platforms. In some cases, some have reached the end of the tether and turned their weapons on themselves, their loved ones or both.

What is most alarming is that most are juniors and it seems the common denominator in their anguish is alleged mistreatment by superiors. For some, it is the inability to cope with pain of unrequited love and unfulfilled, or even misplaced expectations. But the fact officers opt to end their misery so tragically brings to question their recruitment, training, deployment and working environment.

The police service demands physical and psychological stoicism for the men and women called to maintain law and order in an increasingly tough environment. But beyond the duty and façade of toughness, they are human beings going through a cocktail of motions, just like the rest of us.

This is why the cases of suicide in the National Police Service are not just statistics—they are our sons, brothers, sisters and spouses. The deaths of young officers should be a wake up call for the service that has been crying for genuine reforms for decades. Yes, there has been talk of police reforms, but these have yet to address the welfare of officers.

For instance, officers’ deplorable living conditions are testimony the much-touted reforms have been, at best, cosmetic or just a refrain in the speeches of those who are charged with turning around the service to make it an attractive and fulfilling career.

It is time to confront what ails the service and other disciplined formations that are critical to the country’s security and wellbeing. Meaningful reforms must be all encompassing and go beyond injection of financial and infrastructural resources and equipment.

Reforms must place officers at the centre to ensure they are both physically and psychologically ready to serve. While at it, they must also equip senior commanders with skills to wean some of the pervasive “cowboy mentality”. There is also need for a help desk for officers in distress to help prevent the alarming number of suicides.

And ultimately, only a stress-free, motivated and functional service will guarantee security; this must be an urgent goal for the Interior ministry.