Access to information key to accountability

Kevin Mabonga

Access to information is an essential universal right that ensures transparency in government. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Article 35 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right of access to information held by the State; and information held by another person and required for the exercise or protection of any right or fundamental freedom.

The enactment of the Access to Information Act of 2016, was a major milestone towards the right to information and freedom of expression. The object of the Act is to provide a framework for public entities and private bodies to disclose information that they hold and to provide information on request.

In the Famy Care Limited v Public Procurement Administrative Review Board & another [2012] case, Justice David Majanja noted: “The right to access information is one of the rights that underpin the values of good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability and other values as set out in Article 10 of the Constitution.

It is based on the understanding that without access to information and the achievement of the higher values of democracy, rule of law, social justice set out in the preamble of the Constitution and Article 10 cannot be achieved unless the citizen has access to information.” This, and other examples emphasise on the importance of access to information.

Public access to government-held information allows individuals to better understand the role of government and the decisions made on their behalf. With an informed citizenry, governments can be held accountable. For the private sector, access to information is vital for tendering, open competition and for an efficient marketplace of ideas and products.

Public institutions are required to proactively provide information to the public. This includes publicising and updating the information annually.

The Access to Information Act provides for access to information requests by private citizens as the information being sought is of public interest.

To access information, one needs to check whether the body holding it has published it on their websites or any other platforms. If the information cannot be found, then you are required to write to the entity that holds the information giving sufficient details about your request.

Katiba Institute prepared a handbook on Access to Information Act, 2016 which could be helpful in requesting information. The book has an Access to Information templates.

The Commission on Administrative Justice, often referred to as Ombudsman, is government body charged with the responsibility of overseeing and enforcing Access to Information Act.

You, therefore, have a duty as a citizen to ensure you are not only informed but also hold government accountable. By asking for information, you are doing so for the good of society.. —The writer is the Communications Officer at Katiba Institute —[email protected]