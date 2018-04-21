Strength for the journey

It is a sad fraternity no parent would want to join. One where you live the maternity ward without what you came for. No tiny creases and folds on the body that melt the heart, no warm soft skin a parent feels as they rock their newborn to sleep, and instead of that oh so fresh and adorable ‘Eau de Babies’, is the smell of hospital corridors, that have probably heard more prayers than the walls of churches.

This loss is known medically as neonatal death, that allows parents only a couple of hours or days of memories. Which even, usually entail no contact, due to the medical care involved trying to save the baby’s life. It is worse when it is not only one child, but two.

As is often the case when something tragic happens, one would struggle for words. Hence, we are grateful that nominated senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Mukami honoured us with the first media interview on their moving ordeal last year, the same year they faced tough political situations during the General Election. It’s a must-read (page four), as well as our other sections as usual. Good weekend!