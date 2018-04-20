Of VIPs aides and mistaken sense of entitlement

I have been in an introspective mood lately, and I must admit I am rather intrigued by the contemporary nexus between commendation and condemnation. Methinks they are two sides of the same coin, unlike Jeff Koinange’s coin, which has three sides, or so he says.

But we digress…Let’s start with commendation, not least because it is a piece of good news. I am looking for a gallant Kenyan called David Lemayian. He is a sort of Goliath-felling character but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

You see, David happened to have been walking along Kamburi Drive (I have no idea where this is!) in Nairobi when a Mercedes Benz belonging to an MP also happened along, only on the wrong side of the road. In other words, the MPs vehicle was overlapping.

David felt sufficiently irked to block the villain (it is not clear if or not the mheshimiwa was in the car) and stayed put. It takes a lot of courage to do this and David is my hero for this week. What’s more, he also gave the offender some pep talk about respecting the law.

The incident occurred barely three days ago, and elicited animated debate on social media. It is not clear how long the standoff lasted, but I am sure you get the drift, that citizen journalism is breeding citizen police tendencies as well. Which is a good thing.

If you hear of this David guy, please let me know. I will buy him lunch. Plus, I am hoping that we get to see this sort of thing often. He merits my commendation.

Can we all do this a lot more? By the way, who told aides of MPs that they have a greater entitlement to this country than we all do? Can they spare us uncouth behavior, as we have enough of it already? Stand condemned Why am I livid?

Just yesterday, another aide to an MP was captured slapping a woman, as police officers watched. Strangely, the cops are seen escorting the woman rather than arresting the rogue aide.

Some police officers can act funny, but those who were at the scene during the Ruguru Ward by-election in Nyeri defied all sense.

They stand condemned, just like the buffoon they watched slap a woman. I understand the reprobate was arrested. It is utterly wretched to slap a woman, for whatever reason.

In law, it is called assault. If no action had been taken, it would have been absurd, for an act that was captured on video and has since gone viral. Women are infuriated, and I understand why.

Some wag said once, and I agree totally, that the law must tame whom society has failed to teach. The law must take its course, however long and however tedious the process. Enough said. Writer is Special Assignments Editor, People Daily