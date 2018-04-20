Sonko deserves support of all in cleaning Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has committed himself to restoring the lost glory of the once ‘Green City in the Sun’. This would restore hope for Nairobians who elected him to retrieve the city from the rot it had sunk into.

Granted, Nairobi is not only Kenya’s capital and the seat of National and County governments, it is also a key entry point to the larger East African region and a crucial regional business hub.

That makes it imperative that the city lives to its ideals. The governor’s endeavour to rid the city of all filth that would otherwise negate its importance as the heart of the region, a tourist and investment destination of choice must go beyond the usual glossing over.

The drive to clean the city, both literally and figuratively, must extend beyond the public relations facade and niceties exchanged during lavish launches over coffee and pastries. It must conclusively address the garbage that has become a menace and an eyesore in many parts of the metropolis.

Most cities that have won accolades as leading in ease of doing business, take sanitation and garbage collection very seriously. The street families that have become a permanent feature of city streets, posing risk to life and limb, need a quick and effective solution.

Programmes must be mooted to engage them in the informal sector as a way of keeping them off city streets, with majority returning to their homes in the evenings the fallacious assumption that they are homeless notwithstanding.

Further, small-scale traders, who have been treated with a mixture of disdain (when elections are done with) and a modicum of respect (when elections are around the corner) need space to ply their trade.

The programme started for those who operate in the Maasai market can be replicated for hawkers, with specific streets closed on weekend (when traffic is scanty) for them to sell their wares. Shunting petty traders to the fringes of the metropolis has not worked, and is unlikely to work even in future.

The reason is simple: No urbanite will walk all the way from the CBD to Muthurwa, for instance, to buy stuff. The County government must cease kidding itself that these and other challenges can be eliminated overnight.

City Hall fathers will need to think hard and long to come up with solutions that will see the return of the once-famous tag “green city in the sun”. Nairobians pay taxes and want a functional city with amenities and services. But this has hardly been the case.

Even the demand for clean and safe drinking water is a challenge that stands in the realisation of ideals that would transform Nairobi into an enviable hub of business and commerce. This journey must start in earnest and go beyond the glitz of prestigious launches. Nairobians want results.