How can the nation remain so calm when Matiba is dead?

The past several months have been sorrowful for Africa. Hardly had we mourned Zimbabwea’s Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai than the hand of death dealt us another blow by grabbing from us Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela—former wife of South African icon Nelson Mandela—and now our Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba. Sadly, the latter incident caught the Kenyan journalist napping, who should have been found wiping out tears of sorrow with one hand and telling the story with the other.

All news is local, so to our media the passing on of Matiba is no small matter. A man of many firsts, Matiba was larger than life. While he hailed from Murang’a he outgrew the region and indeed occupied the Kenyan space with his many exploits. Like all boys of that time, he graduated from Makerere University.

At only 31, he was a top civil servant. He was an administrator of no mean repute, transforming the football game when he sat at the top of its administration. His sports achievements included mountain-climbing with him standing atop Mt Kenya many times over.

Then came his exploits in business, which all journalists probably knew. He led East African Breweries, established own private schools—which blazed the trail—owned a chain of hotels, farmed famously and did all that while rising up in the field of politics.

But fate would not be so kind to him and would slap him on the cheek with detention where his rise was brought to a halt and his decline began.

First, it was his health, then his businesses and that side of his life is rather sad to track. This decline would lead him to hospital where he would breath his last. But the question is: Where were the journalists when the latter part of Matiba’s life played out?

Matiba had been sick for a while and by the time of his death, any journalist with an eye on doing big stories should have been anticipating an opportunity to do a big story.

But on the night that Matiba died, it appeared that journalists were caught napping. A whole three hours after the news broke, one TV station, in its prime news, led with the story of the floods, which had been leading the headlines for some time.

Another station seemed to mention Matiba only in passing as if he was some common politician. It was only one that seemed to delve on the story. But even them, they did not have content and at one time all they could do was to keep the camera rolling live as the hearse carrying his body made its way through the streets of Nairobi to the funeral home.

How was it that the media houses seemed not to have enough information about Matiba and did not report his hospitalisation? There was definitely something wrong with newsrooms that did not show expertise and professionalism when it mattered.

Yet in the recent past there had been sufficient examples to learn from. When Winnie died, the international wire services had the story rolling with all the details almost instantly. The same happened with Tsvangirai. But our media were probably not quick to learn.

One can’t help but bring biases from Western Kenya to this story. How can the nation remain so calm when Matiba is dead? Where are the mourners running up and down the streets, pulling off hair, threatening death, doing dirges in the village paths for the passing of a hero?

The country should learn from Western Kenya on how to take advantage of such an opportunity to loudly sing praises of a man, wail uncontrollably, duel with the invisible, and let death know we don’t just give in to it.

Death, and particularly of a prominent personality, is not an opportunity to be wasted in whispers and quick surrender. In South Africa, Orlando stadium men and women danced and sang in memory of Winnie, and earlier in memory of Mandela!

The outpouring on the streets of Harare as the body of Tsvangirai made its way back to his village, was moving. We remember the dirges when Kijana Wamalwa’s body made its way to Kitale and Raila Odinga showing up in war regalia with his spear in the ready.

A lot more would be said of when Jaramogi Oginga Odinga gave his last salute. Central Kenya should stop shunning those travelling their last journeys and show death little respect. It should not be an opportunity to be wasted in a retreat. Writer is Dean, School of Communications, Language & Performing Arts at Daystar University