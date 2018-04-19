For Kenyan farmers, charity should begin at home

Emmanuel Atamba

A new scenario is emerging in the rural areas: farmers are crowding markets to get their food supplies. One would assume that farmers, by the definition of their labour, should be able to produce a good proportion of the food they consume.

It is estimated that small-scale farmers contribute about 70 per cent to the national food basket, yet the average maize farmer in Kenya is a net buyer – grows enough to supply themselves for seven to nine months in a year, and the rest of the time buy from the market.

This developing trend of farmers buying food for consumption from the same market they sell, begs the question: what happened to growing for subsistence first before selling?

It makes financial sense when farmers sell their produce for the purpose of acquiring money to meet other expenses but not so that they can buy food.

This clearly suggests that our farmers are being progressively influenced to innocently cope with and implement the “farming as a business” clarion call. In their quest for better incomes and living conditions promised by the promoters of the “agribusiness model”, smallholder farmers are giving up their food sovereignty, uniquely flavoured by a wide range of food crops on small pieces of land and enough to feed their families.

Agribusiness This approach has been referred to by agribusiness protagonists and “value-chain experts” as unprofitable. However, what makes better sense for farmers – is it getting profits or being able to feed themselves?

Why should they only produce one crop, sell because there is good market for it and then line up to buy all the other food products they could have grown on their farms? There is need to maintain, if not advance, the ability of farming households to produce their own food.

Traditionally, farmers have been feeding themselves by producing healthy food and selling the surplus to fund other needs. Food security starts at the household level and promoting family farming is one way of achieving this. It’s important to ensure that the food sovereignty of smallholder farmers is not affected by our focus on commercial agriculture.

We should not conflate the issue of food insecurity with an increasingly upscaled, commercialised and privatised model for agriculture — the latter is not a solution for the former.

Smallholder farmers face chronic food insecurity since they do not have as much purchasing power as people in formal employment. The only way to ensure that farmers are cushioned from the unpredictable market dynamics, is by encouraging them to produce first for their families before the market.

It is only when the food market has been streamlined, is reliable and offers sufficient information and transparency that we can talk about specialisation of small-scale farmers into value chain specific production.

The idea of integrated farming, diversification and all year around production through water conservation, should be promoted in rural areas as it will help re-assure small-scale farmers with typically low purchasing power a meal of their choice.

Let us not cross this bridge when we get there, nor cross it with closed eyes. Let us work together to enhance food security of the smallholder farmer and his or her immediate networks by enabling and encouraging them through policy implementation and budget allocation, to produce for themselves first. —The writer is Route to Food Youth Ambassador and founder of Vijana Shambani Initiative