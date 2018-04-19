Here’s environmental day we can proudly mark

This Sunday is Earth Day. It is an occasion to take stock of the massive challenges facing this fragile planet, the perils that face our very existence, and how we can overcome them before they overwhelm us.

The day was first celebrated in 1970, and today encompasses 193 countries. It is reportedly the largest civic-focused day in the world. People march, sign petitions, meet elected officials, plant trees and clean up towns and roads.

Most significantly, on that day in 2016, the US, China and 120 other countries signed the landmark Paris Agreement, aimed at enforcing the historic UN Climate Change Conference, which had been drafted in the same city.

This year’s Earth Day campaign focuses on mobilising the world to “end plastic pollution”. Indeed, this theme is apt for Kenya, which currently has a lot to celebrate in her efforts to ban plastics. If we sustain it into the future, the 2017 abolition of flimsy plastic packaging by the then Environment Cabinet secretary Judi Wakhungu, will pass as a milestone in the country’s efforts to conserve the environment.

Plastics are one of the worst hazards to life on earth. Its dangers include poisoning and injuring marine life, littering beaches and landscapes, disrupting human hormones and, clogging drainage systems and landfills. Indeed, not much advertisement was needed by the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) for the people’s support in the plastics ban.

There is hardly any place in the country that was not devastated by this menace. In many urban areas, plastics flew all over, including posing a risk to motorists visibility in places like Naivasha on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

They were a health hazard in some low income urban settlements where they were used as the infamous “flying toilets”. I’m unable to guess what these residents now use to dispose of human waste! Used plastic bags are an eyesore.

Of all the places, for instance, foreign tourists were “welcomed” by plastics at the Kibarani landfill in Mombasa on their entry to the idyllic city.

There can really be no excuse whatsoever for such ineptness by the county authorities. Of course, big corporates are not amused by the unrelenting enforcement of the plastics ban by Nema.

True, investments worth billions of shillings was lost—both in stock and equipment—but that was a small price to pay for the wellbeing of life on earth. No person’s health should be sacrificed at the altar of commercial interests. In fact, Nema must now resolve how to deal with plastic bottles.

Forget for a moment the reject, reduce, reuse and recycle philosophy, which has so far proved highly inadequate in dealing with the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) problem.

Imagine what happens to the millions of non-biodegradable plastic bottles from soda, water, juices and cooking oils disposed every year. The onus lies squarely on the shoulders of the new Environment CS Keriako Tobiko, who so far has shown commitment in protecting forests.

With the plastic bottle ban, however, he has bigger fish to fry; very big fish! Still, that is no excuse for bowing to the cartels of death. But the world could be lucky in dealing with the global PET hazard.

Incidentally, I was in the middle of drafting this article on Tuesday evening when I watched a news article on the German DW TV channel. Scientists from the University of Portsmouth in the US are currently studying the possibility of using a mutant plastic-eating enzyme, PETase, to fully recycle waste plastic into reusable clear plastic.

PETase reverses the manufacturing process by reducing polyesters back to their building blocks. Although it is still a tall order to produce PETase to cost effective industrial use, this offers a ray of hope to the world in dealing with the billions of disposed plastic bottles. The writer is the Executive Director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]