Poverty among Kenyans always tore Matiba apart

Irungu Ndirangu

Right to his dying day, Kenneth Matiba never understood why the regime of retired President Moi “had done this to me”—referring to his ruined health, business empire and political career.

I sat with him many evenings at his College House office and Africana Sea Lodge cottage in Jadini, South Coast reminiscing about his life, family, his businesses and politics.

Matiba never considered himself a personal political enemy of retired President Daniel arap Moi. On the contrary, he talked to me about Moi and his family passionately. He recalled that as a Permanent Secretary, he organised Moi’s first ministerial office in the old Jogoo House.

“I signed the first cheque for him as Minister for Home Affairs to ensure he had money in his pocket. I looked for a comfortable city residence for him. I relocated his family from the Rift Valley to Nairobi,” Matiba once told me.

“When Moi expressed his desire to distribute beer in the Rift Valley, I arranged the sole distributorship of EABL products for the province and when that business fell on hard times, I dispatched EABL managers to restore its health,” he continued. Matiba’s tone was that of anguish rather than bitterness.

I worked for Matiba and his family for 12 years, in what I consider to be the most trying time of his life. Listening to Matiba was not easy. Night after night. Hour after hour, I would listen to the anguish of a man who had reached the peak of corporate and public life before the regime inflicted on him the ‘unkindest cut of all’.

Worse still, all his rich friends had vanished except Philip Gachoka, Dr Josphat Karanja, Ngengi Muigai, and Thayu Kamau Kabugi, all his boyhood buddies.

Matiba was even more anguished because during the Jomo Kenyatta succession period, he was part of a group led by then Attorney General Charles Njonjo that opposed “the Change the Constitution” caucus that wanted to bar Moi, then a Vice President, from acceding to the presidency upon the death of Jomo.

The movement comprised Dr Julius Gikonyo Kiano, Njenga Karume, Mbiyu Koinange, Jackson Harvester Angaine, Dr Njoroge Mungai, Kihika Kimani and Paul Ngei.

They wanted then Parliament Speaker or the Chief Justice to take over the presidency for three months to organise presidential election. The Matiba group scattered their plans through Njonjo’s edict that: “Imagining presidential death was treasonable and punishable by death.”

Moi paid back by backing Matiba against Kiano for Mbiri (now Kiharu) parliamentary seat. Matiba was at his relaxed best self in the South Coast.

His character came out as a humanist, an entrepreneur and a visionary. He was always worrying about his family, the country, Kenyans in general and his workers. He was especially worried about the poverty that majority of Kenyan are grappling with.

On flights back to Nairobi, he would laugh and joke. But as soon as he landed at Wilson Airport and hit the city potholes, poor people’s begging bowls and the emaciated, malnourished outstretched hands of street families and the homeless, his mood would suddenly change.

“Doesn’t the government see this?” would be his repeated refrain during the Kanu regime. He became even more uneasy when he drove through the peasant farms and saw people eking out a living off exhausted soil.

One day he exploded: “How can we be so rich when so many are this poor? How can our children be safe in the midst of this poverty?”

Devoid of oratory he was a deep thinker. He saw opportunities and grabbed them. Matiba was among the first black African realtors in Kenya. He developed and sold Dakar Road Estate in Nairobi West and later teamed up with a Mr George Robinson to develop and sell Golf Course 1 and Golf Course 2 housing estates.

He then went into hotel business after taking over a rundown retreat house at Jadini in the pristine waters of Ukunda. As MP for Kiharu, he bought Wangu Embori Farm in Timau and refused to subdivide it. Wangu has declared profits every year since. Wangu acquired more property in Nairobi.

He always talked about economic independence for individuals. Anybody who invested money in Wangu has been repaid many times over. Matiba was close to the Kenyatta family.

When Uhuru Kenyatta (now President) and his brother Muhoho reached the age to transit to manhood, the Kenyatta family handed them over to Matiba and his wife Edith.

The two boys were joined by Raymond Matiba and the late John Michuki’s son for the month-long ritual. They lived and were catered for by Matiba and his wife at their Limuru home.

Their mutiiri (counsellor) was Ngengi Muigai while the late Kagika, an unpublished poet and teacher, ensured the house was kept warm. Thus Matiba became Uhuru’s spiritual father and Edith his godmother.

Matiba was particularly angry about the hounding of the late vice president Josephat Karanja by Kanu operatives led by the late David Mwenje and Kuria Kanyingi. He watched in disbelief as robust Karanja’s health and economic fortunes dwindled and later fell apart.

A dying Karanja wanted his body cremated after his death because all his properties including his farm were deeply entangled with bank loans and he feared they would be auctioned.

At a New Muthaiga meeting called to arrange Karanja’s funeral, Matiba swore, “over my dead body.” He would ensure the bank loans were cleared and the title deeds restored to the Karanja family. Karanja rests peacefully in his Ruiru coffee farm today.

For ordinary Kenyans, Matiba is best remembered for his efforts during the Rift Valley ethnic clashes. Ngengi Muigai was tasked to contact Nairobi Catholic Bishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki for special prayers and a public appeal for foodstuff and other items for the IDPs living in the open in Naivasha.

The response was overwhelming. Tones upon tones of food and non food items were collected and trucked to the IDPs at Naivasha. Father John Kaiser of Ngong Diocese was appointed coordinator. Kaiser would soon be killed. Writer is a journalist—[email protected]