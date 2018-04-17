How nutrition determines economic fortunes

Henry Ngethe

Thomas Edison, an American inventor and businessman, once said the doctor of the future will give no medication, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.

This is true of nutrition, one of the major fields in health that cuts across all the approaches of primary health care, including promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), malnutrition poses a double burden characterised by the co-existence of undernutrition along side obesity, or diet-related non-communicable diseases, within individuals, households and populations and across the life course.

The 2016 Global Nutrition Report indicates that one in three people globally suffers from malnutrition, a condition with serious economic consequences, especially in Africa where it accounts for 11 per cent gross domestic product(GDP) losses annually.

This is more than the annual losses caused by the 2008-2010 global financial crisis. Malnutrition is a major contributor to the global burden of disease, which can only be resolved by mainstreaming nutritional services in ensuring quality health.

Malnutrition takes time to manifest itself and only regular checks by nutritionist can help detect early and commence treatment or management to avert deaths.

Nutrition is among the key drivers of preventive health which is one of the goals outlined in Vision 2030 blueprint— and as an indicator of health, it can be managed to envisage the susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases that drain resources of families in management and treatment.

Additionally, nutrition is envisaged to be one of the key contributors to the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Over the next 15 years, the SDGs commit all governments to comprehensive, integrated and universal transformations, including ending hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

The United Nations singles out nutrition as both a maker and a marker of development. Improved nutrition is the platform for progress in health, education, employment, empowerment of women and the reduction of poverty and inequality, and can lay the foundation for peaceful, secure and stable societies.

Without adequate and sustained investments in good nutrition, the SDGs will be a pipe dream. Waist hip ratio, for example, is used by nutritionists as a measure of health and fertility of a person and the possibility of developing serious health conditions.

Research shows that people with “apple-shaped “bodies (with more weight around the waist) face more health risks than those with “pear-shaped” bodies who carry more weight around the hips. There is increasing indications that presenting the manner in which fat is distributed on the woman’s body can influence the ability to conceive.

Body fat is essential for reproduction, yet too much of it can end up weakening conception capability. According to Unicef and WHO, for every dollar invested in nutrition a country can get $16 (Sh1,600) in returns as per the global nutrition report of 2016.

Kenya should, therefore, invest more in nutrition related initiatives as it rolls out the universal health coverage initiative. Numerous studies on the importance of nutrition interventions during hospitalisation on key clinical outcomes have shown that patients get reduced complication rates, reduction in hospital stay, reduced readmission rates, reduction in incidences in nosocomial infections and reduction in mortality all which translate to reduction in health budget and expenditure by insurances and families. —The writer is the Nutrition Association of Kenya chairman