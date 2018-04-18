Address power challenges to boost client confidence

Kenya Power must streamline operations, especially the prepaid billing system, to effectively and efficiently serve its clients. The utility firm has been cast into the limelight not because of the public’s 50 per cent stake—through government shareholding—but as a key enabler of economic growth.

It must, therefore, not be seen as catalyst in scattering the gains made in the energy sector. Consumer outcry castigating the power supplier for various reasons, including inflated bills and delayed remittance of tokens—for up to 48 hours—must be taken seriously and remedial measures instituted.

The hours wasted in darkness by individuals and small and micro-enterprises on the prepaid billing system translates to huge economic losses for a country that leverages on SMEs to power the economy.

Going by the firm’s average of 200,000 prepaid power purchase transactions daily, thousands were plunged into an abyss of darkness and anxiety when the prepaid system suffered hitches from late last week.

Though the hitch was finally fixed, its cost to the economy; personal and national, cannot be redeemed. This comes even as the firm stands accused for various other performance lapses, some of which have been attended to, but the severity of the issues obligates all employees, including top management, to re-examine their call to duty for the sake of the weary consumer and economy.

While the consumer is up in arms on the numerous levies loaded on tariffs, making electricity among the highest-taxed utilities, the recent inflation of bills must be addressed to avoid another backlash from the public.

It begs the question why customers received bills that had been hiked by various percentage points, leading to a class action suit amounting to Sh8.1 billion for November and December, a figure which was initially Sh10.1 billion before the government recovered Sh2 billion.

Even after the firm explained the inflated bills were as a result of a billing system upgrade last year, the matter seems not fully sorted out. Some consumers are still pained for being overcharged; even after getting reprieve from the firm by way of revising the bills, some still continue to have unexplained increments.

Kenya Power must also move with speed and arrest electricity leakage by unscrupulous staff and customers who collude to bypass the meters, chopping off a considerable chunk of revenue, a burden which is shouldered by innocent consumers.

The firm must also ensure the distribution and transmission network is more efficient to reduce system losses which gobble up to 18 per cent of electricity bought from power producers.

These will go a long way in saving funds, because a percentage point of electricity saved is a huge boost to the economy and which can be passed on to consumers by easing tariffs.