Why do Kenyans have little trust in justice system?

Until I entered puberty, the worst that could happen to me was being pick-pocketed. It was so dreaded that every time we had trousers made, we asked the local tailor to sew in a secret chamber in the normal pockets so that a pickpocket would be unable to render us moneyless just like that.

And money was hard to come by, not least because we relied on what our parents gave us, which was little and far between. Money was treasured.

So much so that instead of boarding a matatu to town (Nakuru), it was more fun, or so we lied to anyone who could listen, to walk to town and keep fit in the process.

As I grew older and witnessed how crime had “grown”, it became clearer that armed criminals were to be more dreaded than the pickpockets. After all, the latter just needed to have nifty fingers, which delved into the depths of your (especially back) pockets to relieve you of your cash as you looked the other way.

You only realised with horror that you had been clean up after you arrived at your destination minus your money. By contrast, the armed robbers cared little whether they were seen and employed maximum, brute force. Whether you died in the process or got maimed, even for life, mattered little to the merchants of death and axis of evil.

As a crime reporter, I covered enough cases of violent robbery at the Nakuru law courts to realise that society has a bunch of miscreants who can easily break your neck if they will get a hundred bob in the process.

Talking of a hundred bucks, did you see in the press this week that 50 per cent of Kenyans prefer using militia to settle scores? That is, as opposed to the criminal and civil justice system, otherwise referred to as our courts of law. Yes, it is true.

Just about one in two Kenyans would rather pay goons to “sort” you out if they have beef with you. Indeed, the accurate amount was Sh47. For that amount, a hard-faced, tight-fisted and mean-looking ruffian will twist your neck if asked to do so by your nemesis.

Four years ago, it used to be said that the amount charged by criminals in the underworld to do your bidding, even if that meant killing some relative who had refused to repay you a few thousands was Sh10,000.

Now, for Sh47, some goon will lie in wait at your gate and pound you to dog meat, with little remorse. Why Kenyans should resort to such mechanisms to settle scores, especially to do with land and money should be food for thought for our leaders, church leaders included.

Why do we not have faith in our criminal justice system? Why do we not trust that justice will be served if we file cases in court?

Why do we not believe that the wheels of justice can turn equitably and fairly to the satisfaction of everyone? I leave that to you to answer. But it is as shocking as it is sobering.

It is horror itself that a bloke can be paid Sh47 and will do someone’s bidding. Just where did the rain start to beating us? How do we redeem ourselves? Who should initiate the process? In other words, who will throw the gauntlet and who will pick it up? I rest my case. —The writer is the Special Projects and Assignments Editor, People Daily