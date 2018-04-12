Infighting at IEBC derailing its work

The country is on the mend after last year’s tumultuous election. But the body that presided over the election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), appears far from recovered from the effects of the controversial poll.

The suspension of chief executive Ezra Chiloba early this week has touched off a new bout of infighting in the commission, which is more or less a continuation of the war which broke out after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential election.

Just as was the case after the election, Chiloba is at the centre of the split between chair Wafula Chebukati and some commissioners on one side and deputy chair Consolata Maina and her group on the other.

No sooner had Chebukati sent Chiloba on compulsory leave than Maina disagreed and asked the CEO to resume work. Chiloba himself is loudly protesting his suspension.

The saga depicts a boat that is not only rocking, it appears rudderless. This is unfortunate for a public body that is expected to operate by certain legal and ethical standards.

While it is important, nay mandatory, that audit queries at the IEBC be thoroughly investigated, the manner in which the commissioners and the CEO are going about it leaves a lot to be desired.

What should ideally be a cut and dried issue has been turned into a personalised war. This saga is a symptom of greater problems at the commission that need to be addressed if it is to deliver.

For one, there seems to be a serious compatibility problem among the commissioners, CEO and other senior officials. An organisation with so much bad blood among its staff cannot be expected to function.

That IEBC has a lot on its plate is not in doubt. Besides the many by-elections arising from successful election petitions, the commission is scheduled to carry out the once-in-a-decade boundaries review as part of its mandate.

That is not a task that can be delivered by a disjointed team whose members intensely mistrust each other. Like the election, the commission will have to grapple with many competing political, ethnic and even clan interests in the boundaries review process.

To surmount the many challenges in the process, it has to be a united house working with one purpose: delivering on its mandate strictly in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Boundaries review is as important—if not more important—as an election and the least that Kenyans deserve from the body that carries out the exercise is unity of purpose. The ongoing infighting hardly points to that ideal and the sooner Chebukati’s team ends the war the better.