Polygamy discourse is symptom of marital strife

Kenyan men are under siege! No, I will correct that. Men the world over have become an endangered species. Gone are the days when women, including children for that matter, worshipped the ground on which men walked. But it is not by happenstance.

The last few decades have seen an institutionalised and systematic attempt at turning the tables on men in the name of gender equality. Consequently, for any endeavour to have credence nowadays, it has to carry a gender (read women) tag.

No, I have not digressed. Social engineering aimed at distorting gender roles and subverting nature has come full circle. Men are on notice. In fact, I fear for the future of my 18-year-old son, and his generation of males, who seem lost in a gender no-man’s land!

The situation is so bad that, for instance, it took the Kiambu Women’s Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, a woman, to speak out for the besieged menfolk in this country.

Her remarks last week to the effect that it is a high time we rediscovered polygamy has elicited both applause and brouhaha in equal measure. But let us face it folks.

Our marriages have basically disintegrated. The rate at which newlywed couples are divorcing points to a fundamental breakdown of social order.

Majority of those from my generation still in marriages are in it mainly for the children’s security. Let us get back to the polygamy controversy. To put it plainly, men are randy by nature.

There are only a few married men who do not fantasise cavorting with another woman, either as a temporary lover, or as a permanent partner. In modern times, this is a great motivation for polygamy.

Men are getting children outside marriage by default; so that cannot be the motivation for polygamy. Affairs for married men serve as stress relievers caused by unbearable spousal pressure.

Instead of seeking divorce or doing their worst, those who can afford it search for solace and respect elsewhere. Modern marriages have become boiling pots of stress.

The rate of spousal homicide, and murder in the family at large, bespeaks an institution that has become untenable due to intense social and economic pressures.

It is only enlightenment that has stopped the middle-class experiencing the kind of domestic violence witnessed in villages and informal settlements.

Indeed, the fundamental values that stabilised society have been sacrificed at the altar of materialism. For one to be recognised and respected as a man, he has to show the money. In various gatherings, due recognition is given only to the rich.

Things are worse in the Gikũyũ nation, my friends! Trust me, I am one. Even as Kikuyu men thump their chests in a portrayal of male bravado, many are in insufferable marriages.

That is why mpango wa kando (extramarital affairs) and alcohol have become veritable afflictions in this community. The crisis is real.

On Sunday I attended a “boy child” bonding forum organised by a Catholic Parish in Nairobi. Fathers on one hand, and their teenage sons on the other, shared similar concerns of male disenfranchisement.

Fathers say their authority has been forcefully ceded to their children’s mothers, where decisions have to be approved by the latter. It was agreed that fathers must regain control of their families, including mentoring their sons on manhood.

At least, the Church has stopped burying its head in the sand as far as the marriage crisis is concerned. It can still do more by removing the log in its own eyes, and consummating marriages between men who have consenting second or third wives.

However, there is a caveat for any potential polygamist. There is no freedom without responsibility. Those who have more than one wife, or lover for that matter, know that it’s costly.

Polygamy is not a hobby, neither is it for the faint-hearted. Do not pick another wife without sufficient wherewithal. Some things never change! The writer is the Executive Director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]