Allocate KNH resources proportionate to mandate

Victor Bwire

The appointment of former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo to chair the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) board has once more put the institution in the spotlight.

Again, board issues seem to overshadow the more important operational requirements and structural gaps at the referral hospital. Outside the politics, both national and internal wrangles at the KNH, operational issues are more urgent and a priority towards revamping the facility.

We need a well-managed referral facility especially in line with the government’s Big Four agenda. The country’s dream for universal access to healthcare will require functional health facilities, top of them KNH, with its innovation, clinical research and centre of excellence aspirations supported by the government and other players.

A closer look at the hospital’s needs and operations calls for urgent attention and support. While the hospital built in 1901 has a bed capacity of 2,063, 50 wards, 24 clinics and 26 operating theatres, it hosts on average inpatients 2,400 daily, and 2,500 outpatients daily.

That’s nearly 5,000 patients at any single time. Annually, the hospital handles 70,000 admissions and sees 600,000 patients annually, with 120 per cent bed occupancy.

That tells you that KNH’s facilities/infrastructure is obsolete, characterised by leaking roofs, broken down and outdated equipment, overstretched absolution facilities and more importantly non-functioning medical equipment.

Officers at the facility are frustrated and some, especially at the lower levels, have become immune to patients’ suffering. This renders the hospital’s aspiration to provide quality healthcare a mirage.

Against human resource capacity of nearly 10,000 officers, including specialists, the KNH currently has 4,500 staff, mostly in the support and lower cadres.

The human resource gap, coupled by inability to meet demands for improved salary and allowances, has seen frequent strikes at the facility. Statistics show that 78 per cent of the patients at KNH are unemployed Kenyans, 14 per cent in formal employment while 8 per cent are from the informal sector or casuals.

Given the socio-economic class of majority patients, it means they cannot pay for the basic charges at the hospital, and conservative estimates indicate KNH spends over Sh500 million shillings on waivers.

With nearly 5,000 patients daily and 4,500 staff and caregivers, parents, guardians, friends, well-wishers — some whom have stayed at the hospital for many days — the provision of security in the facility becomes a huge challenge.

Cases such as theft and inappropriate sexual interactions are common and might need more than what the hospital has currently to prevent. The facility cannot be expected to adequately cater for patients referred from other hospitals for specialised care and provide training facilities for universities and other colleges.

The institution needs support especially through enhanced budgetary allocation to improve equipment, better remuneration of workers, trainings, procurement of drugs, and patient data management.

This with other structural and policy changes, will see a new KNH that will make a great contribution to the Big Four agenda especially on universal access to Health. —The writer is the deputy CEO and programmes manager, Media Council of Kenya