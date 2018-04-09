Culture shock of flawless systems in Dubai

On entry to Dubai, a visitor from Nairobi will unambiguously tell they are in a completely different world. The first thing one notices immediately is the cleanliness. The highway from the airport to the central business district are bedecked with well maintained lawn, which is watered through an underground sprinkling system.

The city is speckless, with hardly any refuse on the streets! The municipality and residents have made the duty of keeping the city clean a collective responsibility.

And pinned at the entrance of Dubai municipality is a self-telling slogan: “Our work is to make you happy”. And happy you become! Dubai is indeed a happy city. In fact, the government has even created a Happiness ministry headed by the ever-smiling Ohood Al Roumi. Her brief is simple. To make Dubai among the happiest cities in the world.

Here, systems actually work. Traffic lights seamlessly control the thousands of vehicles racing through the maze of roads in the city. You hardly see a traffic police officer even in the busiest of roads or streets.

With my experience in Nairobi, it was amazing to see motorist obey traffic laws without prompting. Vehicles maintain stipulated speed limits to evade the penalties which are punitive and instant! The roads are dotted with speed cameras and woe unto if you exceed requisite speed or is too slow on designated sections. Errant motorists are captured by the cameras and fined through electronic wallet mounted on every vehicle!

Of course, like in every other society, there are also delinquents in Dubai. That is to be expected in a city where about 80 per cent of the population are foreigners. But police here handle such professionally. Dubai boasts a modern policing system which ensures safety round the clock. Surveillance cameras are everywhere. What’s more, police here use fast state-of –art cars, including luxury sport cars.

Dubai has invested in world-class infrastructure. The road network looks like a maze. Commuters are spoilt for choice on what transport means to use. From limousine taxis to effective public buses and metro trains, public transport is accessible and systematic.

The metro railways system is world class. The trains, which stop at the station after every two minutes, are automated and driverless! The wide window panels offer a great view of the city as they cruise to various destinations.

This is not the only thing that makes Dubai click! Those who have stayed here for long will tell you it rarely rains, but when it does, it’s heavy. But luckily they do not experience flooding because the waterways and drainage system are maintained to perfection. Unlike Kenya where used industrial and domestic water go to waste, in Dubai most of the water is recycled and made available for use either for irrigations or other use depending on the source.

Shopping in Dubai is a wonderful experience, well depending on the depth of your pockets. But from stretching physical shopping malls such as Dubai Mall to online stores, Dubai is a shopping paradise. They have even created themed shopping areas like Dragon Mart, which is an extensive area with malls selling products from China.

How Dubai is so organised is a marvel. There is the Knowledge City for colleges and universities, Internet and Technology City, Media and Communication City and others. You go where your interest is.

A short stay in Dubai left me wondering, when our leaders and planners visit here, do they ever learn anything? Do they wish Kenya was like this or is it just another chance for them to spend taxpayers money?

