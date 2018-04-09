Dons strikes ruining varsities reputation

That the choice to withhold labour is every worker’s right is an issue liberalised societies take for granted. In any case these are unambiguously spelled out by conventions and protocol governing labour relations.

Kenya today is characterised by not just wider democratic political space, but a generally liberalised environment which condones general assertiveness which was virtually absent a decade years ago. It’s all to our benefit as a nation.

However, rights are invariably counterbalanced by responsibility. Human beings left to their own devices tend to be tempted to overreach themselves. Labour rights can not be a carte blanche.

There’s alarming frequency of discontent exhibited by universities staff, both academic and non-academic. The latest standoff now running into its second month is over 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). There is ferocious finger-pointing with Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) accusing the Ministries of Education and Treasury and Vice-Chancellors of bad faith and even fiddling. Lecturers, on the other hand, have come out as militant and intransigent. This conflicted narrative obviously feeds victimhood while burying the truth.

And this is where the Labour and Employment Court comes in. It’s unacceptable that the court’s arbitrative role is being disregarded by the lecturers. True, the CBA and improved perks is important to the dons. We are also aware that the Inter-Public Universities Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) on behalf of VCs are also not without fault, including on funding needs and expenditure obligations.

However, Uasu must soften its stance and accept the court ruling, which found the strike unprotected, and allow talks that can lead to solutions. The strike has been a harrowing experience not just for students, but also parents and the reputation of institutions of higher learning. Perhaps, there are lecturers who feel the same, but whose voices are drowned by the militancy of the union chiefs.

When unions are unable to appreciate the broader budgetary impact of pay demands, they miss out on the bigger economic picture and its impact on labour and capital relations among diverse sectors drawing salaries from the Treasury. This is precisely why the Salaries and Remuneration Commission was created to harmonise and rationalise earnings and work-related rewards for public servants.

However, universities, the pinnacles of learning, have reputation and academic standards to safeguard so they must care! We face a situation where the worth of Kenyan degrees globally are becoming irredeemably stained. First, due to huge student numbers and inadequate lecturer-student contact.