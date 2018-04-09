Knee-jerk responses won’t solve commuter crisis

The Ministry of Transport has unveiled yet another “solution” to the crisis of commuter transport in Nairobi by introducing Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) lanes on Thika Superhighway.

The crisis of commuter transport is perennial, growing and becoming almost insurmountable. Perennial because it looks like it has been here forever, defying all attempts to resolve it. Growing because the scale increases by the day and almost insurmountable because the government seems unable to summon the will and courage to tackle the matatu madness that is at the root of the crisis.

This new initiative comes close on the heels of yet another tentative response to the same problem- the re-introduction of NYS commuter buses on routes leading to Nairobi’s most populated suburbs. A battle-weary city is giving it the benefit of doubt, but nobody is holding their breath.

The very first question about the BTR is whether its intended recipients will have the discipline to use it as the ministry envisions. Matatus are notorious for stopping anywhere to pick and drop off passengers. A lane dedicated for them is a godsend- one long pick-up and drop-off stage. So what happens when a matatu stops to drop or pick up a passenger and traffic starts building up along the BTR? Do the rest then merge onto other lanes? You can see where this is headed.

The ministry should have launched a major communication campaign to educate all road users and passengers, and especially matatus, on the new system and how it will operate. Instead, the Cabinet secretary for Transport, James Macharia, literally ambushed Kenyans with an announcement at a Parliamentary Committee meeting that the BTR would start operating that day. Expect a steep learning curve as police try to institute a crash programme of enforcement of motorists who have no clue what the new rules of using the Thika Superhighway are.

Questions abound. Who will police the use of BTR? Remember the existing police capacity has been unable to tame the matatu madness. Can other road users get onto the lane during off-peak hours? Cars that stall on roads are usually pushed to the last lane awaiting towing. What will happen when such vehicles stall because that lane will now be in perennial use?

Did the ministry involve all road stakeholders in this new initiative. In other countries where BTRs have been launched, the initiative has been undertaken with wide consultations among stakeholders and major public awareness campaigns. Further, given the huge number of matatus along Thika Superhighway and their bad manners, are we not likely to witness a situation where matatus prefer using other lanes rather than the BTR because traffic is flowing faster? Does the ministry intend to have BTRs on other roads or this is just for Thika Superhighway?

Has the ministry done any simulation of the initiative or piloted it anywhere to determine its “workability,” and the impact it will have on all aspects of road use?

Further, how big a dent does this new initiative put on the problem of the commuter crisis in Nairobi?

These are questions that are begging for answers.

The ministry would do well to remember two critical things about the commuter transport crisis in Nairobi.

First, this problem will not be solved by tentative or knee-jerk responses. The sheer scale of the problem means that all this pussyfooting around it is a flash in the pan that simply gets submerged and its impact completely blunted.

The key word here is integrated. The solution must be an integrated one, that encompasses all the possible dimensions of the problem, including the possibility of a drastic jump in commuter numbers as people respond to a reliable, efficient, affordable system.

It must be synchronised so that each initiative feeds on, and reinforces, all other initiatives being rolled out. Does the ministry not have vision on this that it is working towards? Kenyans would like to see the ministry working towards it.

Secondly, the solution to the commuter transport crisis lies in drastic measures, a complete overhaul of what is a broken system that is beyond repair. Pain is inevitable, and the ministry either decides to inflict the pain now, or be forced to inflict a much sharper one down the line!

If the ministry does not do this willingly — that is, plan and implement for such a system — the time is coming when it will be forced to sort out this crisis under a crisis. Yeah, go figure. The ministry needs to act now when it still has the latitude, public goodwill, and space. They say a stitch in time saves nine. Looks like the ministry is waiting until it has to do all the nine stitches.

